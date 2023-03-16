Jordan Peterson shared an image of Goddess Kali with some incomprehensible (at least to me) tweet. Whatever he would have tried to imply, it was certainly not putting the Hindu Goddess in a positive light.

For those who don't know who Jordan Peterson is, he has characterized himself politically as a "classic British liberal" and a "traditionalist." But the media has often referred to him as right-wing.

Sheer unadulterated narcissism in action. I care SO MUCH the devouring mother arises from the underworld. pic.twitter.com/nZIMVu6Cp0 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) March 11, 2023

Let me give you a back story of what is going on here, or at least what I could comprehend. An anti-LGBT activism judge was called for a speech at Stanford and the students along with the dean for DEI protested this. So, the guy who posted the video originally, who is also an anti-mask, possibly anti-LGBT, extreme right alumnus was calling names for the DEI dean. The tweet was shared by Jordan, who posted Goddess Kali’s image with the caption, “Sheer unadulterated narcissism in action. I care SO MUCH the devouring mother arises from the underworld.”

Now, I’ll be honest, I didn’t fully understand what he meant by that sentence but what I could comprehend by going through the replies was that he is either misappropriating the Dean to Goddess Kali because she is a black woman, or because he thinks Goddess Kali is decapitating masculinity in the image, or he might have meant that the Dean and the protestors think they are superior to the Judge, hence not letting him speak, or because this act of Dean is going to garner a lot of support and he thinks she might start being worshipped. I truly don’t understand. (If you do, please help me out?)

Either way, it was not well-received by Indians who rightfully started schooling Jordan Peterson on what this image of Goddess Kali represents and why he shouldn’t make derogatory comments, degrading a religion he doesn’t know much about.

It's better to read properly before posting such things @jordanbpeterson. She is Hindu Goddess "Maa Kaali" incarnation of Goddess Parvati. She took this incarnation to finish the evil minded demons. In this picture on one side it's a demon "Raktabīja"(blood seed) and on the… https://t.co/qvuFGiV0UQ pic.twitter.com/qvuFGiV0UQ — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) March 12, 2023

You perception is completely wrong. It's depiction of the Great Cosmic force Kali portrays her as being black as the night, moving over Shiva’s dead, white body. This portrayal uncovers the centrality of the two crucial parts of Reality. — Ravi Kant (@Rk_humour) March 12, 2023

The root of the word Kali is Kal or time.



Time does devour all. It doesn’t arise from “the underworld.”



Projecting your ignorance and prejudice onto stuff you don’t understand doesn’t behoove you. — Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) March 13, 2023

Sheer unadulterated narcissism in action is when someone (in this case, you) engages in unprovoked malignment of a religion they clearly don't know much about. — 🌻࿕agniestira࿖🌻 (@agniestira) March 12, 2023

Why are you dragging Kali Maa onto this. Please keep our deity’s out of your mouths. You have not the slightest clue about the worship of Maa Kali until you do refrain. — Whatsinaname (@Whatsin86689792) March 12, 2023

Oh man, I love you doc. But this….you've gotten entirely wrong. Just an advice, research a little on 'Maa Kaali' from the Hindu Pantheon. I'm sure you'll understand what a true symbol of feminism is. Peace. — Aman V Sharma (@AmanVSharma) March 12, 2023

You should not try to indulge yourself in affairs that you do not understand. — Chadalavada Raghuram (@Raghuram_C) March 12, 2023

Ahhh! No Man! The pic doesn’t marry with your context. Didn’t expect this from you. I thought you read carefully about a topic and it’s concepts before making remarks. But now I am doubting and wondering! — M (@Spinningiota) March 12, 2023

You don’t have the slightest clue on what Kali Maa represents in Hinduism. Why bring her here? — hindumisia.ai (@hindumisia) March 12, 2023

If only you had even an iota of knowledge about HER, you wouldn't have written these words out of your sheer foolishness and ignorance. — Urrmi (@Urrmi_) March 12, 2023

Maybe, just maybe this accidental referral of Dean for DEI, Tirien Angela Steinbach as Goddess Kali, who curbs the earth of impurity is an apt reference after all? Either way, he should have researched better before he made that reference.