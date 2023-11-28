Those of us who chose Sanskrit as an optional subject in school, can relate to the drill of memorizing shlokas along with their translation. At that time, all we cared about was mugging, without thinking much about the message they conveyed. But as one makes an effort to understand, it becomes clear that in just two lines, these shlokas introduce us with a deeper understanding of life. Here are 25 sanskrit slokas with meaning in English , that impart a message worth giving a thought to.