Donald Trump is gearing up for round two as President, and he’s already making waves with his cabinet picks. One name that’s sparking all kinds of chatter is Tulsi Gabbard, who’s set to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.

Yep, the Hare Krishna chanting, Bhagavad Gita-loving, ex-Democrat Congresswoman is officially in Trump’s inner circle. And no, she’s not Indian, just putting that out there before your WhatsApp uncle gets excited.

Wait, Who’s Tulsi Gabbard Again?

Tulsi Gabbard is the first Hindu Congresswoman in the US, but let’s clear the air, she’s not of Indian origin. Born in Leloaloa, American Samoa, she grew up immersed in Hinduism thanks to her mom, Carol Porter Gabbard, who converted to the religion and named all her kids after Hindu concepts. Tulsi’s siblings? Bhakti, Vrindavan, Aryan, and Jai. She’s basically been vibing with the Bhagavad Gita since day one.

Her political journey has been… eventful, to say the least. Tulsi made headlines back in 2022 when she left the Democratic Party amidst accusations of being a “Russian asset.” Now, fast forward to Trump’s second term, and she’s in charge of National Intelligence, which has some people raising their eyebrows and others furiously tweeting.

Why Is This Such A Big Deal?

For starters, Tulsi’s past ties with Russia have sparked concerns about her suitability for such a critical role. Critics are questioning if her history aligns with the responsibilities of safeguarding US intelligence. But hey, Trump’s cabinet picks are never boring. Joining Tulsi in the lineup are equally controversial names like Matt Gaetz as Attorney General (yes, that Matt Gaetz) and Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary.

Despite the controversy, Indian politician Nirmala Sitharaman took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Tulsi. She praised her for 21 years of service to the US Army, where she rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

A Peek Into Tulsi Gabbard’s Personal Life

Tulsi’s personal life is as intriguing as her political career. At just 21, she married her childhood friend Eduardo Tamayo, but her deployment to Iraq in 2004 strained their relationship, leading to their divorce in 2006. Years later, love found her again in Abraham Williams, a filmmaker who was her campaign photographer. In a quintessentially romantic gesture, Abraham proposed while they were surfing, and the two tied the knot in a traditional Vedic ceremony in 2015.

The Internet Is Divided (As Always)

As news of Tulsi’s appointment spread, so did debates online. Some are calling it a bold move, while others are side-eyeing Trump’s decision. Meanwhile, a throwback video of Tulsi chanting Hare Krishna is doing the rounds, reminding everyone of her spiritual roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what’s your take on Tulsi Gabbard’s new role in Trump’s cabinet? Is this a fresh start for her, or just another chapter in the never-ending saga of US politics? Let us know your thoughts, preferably without starting a Twitter war.