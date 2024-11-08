When Matthew Perry’s iconic LA villa went up for sale following his passing, it was clear this wasn’t just another celebrity property hitting the market. The Friends star, known for his beloved role as Chandler Bing, left behind a legacy of humor and resilience.

The home, a serene oasis where Perry often sought privacy, was recently acquired by Anita Verma-Lallian, an unexpected but truly thoughtful new owner with a clear vision of how to honor Perry’s memory.

So, who is Anita Verma-Lallian? Known widely as a powerhouse in Arizona’s commercial real estate world, Anita has also stepped into the film industry as a key figure in diversifying representation on screen. Founder of Camelback Productions, the first South Asian-focused production company in Arizona. Anita is all about bringing underrepresented stories to life.

But her journey began in real estate, where she worked alongside her family in Arizona’s Vermaland, a land development and banking firm led by her parents, Kuldip and Binu Verma. After honing her skills and vision there, she struck out to establish her own consulting company, Arizona Land Consulting, making a name for herself as a leader in both commercial real estate and community growth.

With an MBA from the University of Southern California, Anita combines her business acumen with a deep-seated desire to build and create spaces that reflect meaning and connection. This wasn’t lost when she decided to purchase Perry’s home in an off-market deal reportedly valued at $8.5 million.

Though many new owners would simply move in or redecorate, Anita’s approach has been more intentional and personal. After acquiring the villa, she held a traditional Hindu pooja ceremony in the home, a blessing to usher in positivity and honor Perry’s legacy. The ritual, common in Hindu culture, was performed by her family’s trusted priest who traveled from Arizona for the occasion.

“This is not just a property, it’s a space that holds memories and stories of someone who brought immense joy to people worldwide,” she shared, reflecting on Perry’s legacy. Anita’s goal, she explained, is to highlight the positive aspects of Perry’s life, paying homage to the joy he gave to so many through his art. It’s a unique blend of honoring a Hollywood legacy while making the house feel renewed and grounded, a rare approach in LA real estate, where celebrity homes typically get snapped up and rebranded without a second thought.

realtor.com

Interestingly, Anita is not new to the spotlight. She’s also known for her involvement in high-profile causes, including publicly supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. Anita and her husband even co-hosted a fundraiser for Harris, standing alongside Doug Emhoff to promote economic growth and development opportunities in Arizona. Her dedication to supporting representation in politics aligns with her goal in the entertainment industry: to champion diverse voices.

This thoughtful decision to buy Perry’s former home is more than just an investment for Anita, it’s a tribute, an act of respect, and a continuation of her values.