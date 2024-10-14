Former Maharashtra Minister and Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Baba Siddique tragically lost his life in a shocking incident that has left both the political and entertainment world in deep mourning. He was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra (East) on Saturday evening. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he could not be saved. The political leader had been under ‘Y’ category security after receiving death threats just 15 days before the attack.

Who Was Baba Siddique?

Siddique wasn’t just a politician, he was a connector, a man who blurred the lines between politics and Bollywood. A three-time MLA, he also held ministerial positions and was a vital part of the Maharashtra political landscape for years. But it wasn’t his political career alone that made him a household name. It was his grand Iftar parties, events that became iconic in their own right.

The Iftar Parties That Reunited Bollywood’s Biggest Stars

Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties were more than just social gatherings. They became the stuff of legend, especially when he orchestrated the end of a five-year rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 2013. It was at one of these famed parties where the two Bollywood superstars shared a hug and put an end to years of tension, turning Siddique into an unofficial Bollywood peacemaker.

But it wasn’t just the superstars who flocked to these gatherings. Siddique’s inclusive nature meant that everyone, from rising stars to veteran actors, was treated equally. From Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande to Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma, his gatherings attracted a wide array of personalities, all of whom have now been left heartbroken by his passing.

The Aftermath of the Shooting

As soon as news of the shooting broke, some of Bollywood’s biggest names rushed to Lilavati Hospital to pay their respects. Salman Khan, who shared a deep friendship with Siddique, was one of the first to arrive, along with Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa, visibly emotional, was spotted leaving the hospital with tears in her eyes. This show of support from the film fraternity speaks volumes about the kind of man Baba Siddique was, a gem of a person who built bridges, not just in politics, but in the hearts of people from all walks of life.

Why Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang is said to be linked with Baba Siddique’s murder?

Reports suggest that the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang may have orchestrated the attack. Lawrence Bishnoi, a 31-year-old criminal from Punjab, has been involved in numerous criminal activities, including revenge killings as part of gang rivalries. Currently incarcerated in Sabarmati Central Jail, he is believed to be running his operations from behind bars.

A Facebook post by a gang member, which quickly went viral, claimed responsibility for targeting Baba Siddique due to his close ties with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and alleged connections to underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim. The post, originating from an account named “Shubuu Lonkar Maharashtra,” mentioned Anuj Thapan, who was involved in a previous shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s residence and later died by suicide in police custody.

The gang’s post addressed Salman Khan directly, stating: “Salman Khan, we don’t want this war, but you have harmed our brother… We have no enmity with anyone, but whoever helps Salman Khan or Dawood gang, keep your accounts in check.” It went on to warn that any attacks on their members would be met with retaliation, emphasizing their claim of never initiating violence. The post also highlighted Baba Siddique’s past associations with Dawood under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), suggesting that his murder was intricately linked to the complex relationships between organized crime, Bollywood, and politics.

A Legacy That Lives On

This chilling connection underscores the grim reality that, even in a world where he was celebrated for his contributions to society, Baba Siddique was not far removed from the dangers lurking within the shadows of power and influence. His sudden and violent death has left a void that will be hard to fill, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives he touched, both in politics and beyond.