Air India crash: Sabotage angle also being probed, crash report expected in three months; says Union...

Air India crash: Just when you thought 2025 couldn’t get any more unhinged, we get hit with the Air India Flight 171 tragedy. A flight gone horrifically wrong, rumors flying wilder than a WhatsApp forward, and a nation collectively clinging to the edge of Twitter for answers. Sabotage or sheer bad luck? Let’s break this down, spill the chai.

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight 171, a shiny Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, went from takeoff to tragedy in Ahmedabad. Minutes after leaving the runway, the plane crashed, causing more than 270 heartbreaks in a single swoop. And as if things weren’t already horrific enough, the aircraft slammed right into a medical college hostel, turning the ground zero into an even bigger nightmare. Sab kuch milake, absolute mayhem.

2. The Sabotage Angle: Fact or Fiction?

The rumor mill started spinning faster than an autorickshaw’s meter the moment news broke, sabotage, you say? Well, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, actually confirmed they’re probing all angles, suspicion and all.

3. Global Experts Join the Investigation

Turns out, India’s not doing the main character energy thing alone this time. Investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have landed (ironically, safely) in Ahmedabad to assist our Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

4. Passenger Anxiety Hits the Roof

If you thought your last “turbulence” experience was scary, try booking a flight post-crash. People are cancelling flights left, right and centre, with bookings nosediving by 15-20%. Oh, and therapy for fear of flying? It’s the new black.

5. Air India’s Reputation on the Line

With the nation’s trust at stake and every news debate turning into a cross-examination of Air India’s entire history, the airline is under more scrutiny than a reality show contestant’s Twitter.

The Air India crash has literally opened a Pandora’s box, serving us every kind of worry, from aviation safety to scandalous what-ifs. As the investigation unfolds, staying informed isn’t just smart, it’s necessary. Don’t let WhatsApp forwards become your news, demand answers, stay alert.