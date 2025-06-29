Astronaut Shukla in Space: 16 Sunrises Daily, Gravity Woes, and a View of India

Imagine waking up to 16 sunrises and tucking in after 16 sunsets, all in a single day! No, you aren’t stuck in a cosmic version of Groundhog Day; this is just a regular Tuesday for our very own Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station (ISS). From floating breakfasts to seeing India from orbit, Shukla’s life is a sci-fi plot with way more moisturiser and way less gravity. Ready for a sneak peek into his interstellar diary? Let’s blast off!

1. 16 Sunrises and Sunsets a Day: The Ultimate Time Warp

Talk about a fast-paced life, astronauts on the ISS literally witness 16 sunrises and sunsets every single day! The ISS flies at a mind-blowing speed of 28,000 km/h, circling Earth every 90 minutes. Imagine your day running on 45-minute intervals; naps would be illegal!. NASA also backs up the math, these sunrises and sunsets rack up to a whopping 10,944 each year.

2. Zero Gravity: When ‘Up’ and ‘Down’ Are Just Suggestions

If you thought finding your way in a Mumbai local was tough, try navigating the ISS in zero gravity. Ordinary things, like eating, sleeping, even sipping chai, turn into floating gymnastics. Astronauts go through serious training just to not embarrass themselves (or spill dal on priceless equipment). Seriously, imagine your chai cup just floating off into the abyss while you chase it like Tom n Jerry.

3. The View of India from Space: A Sight to Behold

Desi pride hits different when you’re gazing at India shining from space. Astronauts have always described seeing their homeland as an epic, emotional moment. From city lights to the unmistakable curve of the subcontinent, Shukla’s first glimpse of India from the ISS was all shades of filmy and moving. It’s a powerful reminder, Earth is gorgeous, and home is even better.

4. The ‘Overview Effect’: A Cosmic Reality Check

Astronauts often talk about the ‘Overview Effect,’ that trippy state where you see how small (and fragile) Earth really is. It doesn’t matter where you’re from; out there, borders vanish, and everyone’s just… human. Many come back with a fierce urge to protect the planet and chill on the petty drama.

5. The Return to Gravity: Relearning Life on Earth

From floating majestically to stumbling like a confused baby deer, returning to Earth is its own drama. After months in microgravity, astronauts wobble around, muscles weak and balance out of whack. Rehab becomes the new mission, as they learn to trust their legs again.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space saga isn’t just about rocket science; it’s proof that human curiosity knows no bounds. His misadventures in orbit (and epic landings back home) remind us how tiny we are in this universe, and how precious our blue marble is. So, cosmic travellers, what’s your take on this astro-rollercoaster?