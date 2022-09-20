India recently became the fifth largest economy in the world while surpassing the United Kingdom. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), our nation is now only behind the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. However, Australia still believe we are “struggling since the colonial era”. Yes, that’s right.
A video of two Australian journalists discussing about colonisation rule in several countries in the newsroom caught our attention on Twitter. And their conversation has to be amplified on social media for sure.)
In the clip posted by Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission (@Murdoch_RC), James Morrow, the federal political editor of The Daily Telegraph, can be seen saying that “de-colonisation was a bigger disaster” for several countries around the world.
To which, Australian satirist Rowan Dean, who writes for Financial Review, adds, “We educate people that empire was bad. I am all for it. Let’s start a new movement, ‘bring back the British empire’, ‘bring it back’. You know the countries like Zimbabwe, you look countries in Africa like Uganda where they de-colonised as James says, (had) disastrous results (sic).”
“You look countries like India and Pakistan which have struggled since the colonial era,” Dean says further.
Morrow then concludes the conversation saying that the “British empire was a great engine of civilisation.” Watch the full video here:
Here’s how netizens are dismissing their views:
While some were absolutely disgusted by their rubbish views about bringing back the British empire, a few of them laughed about it. You see, according to PTI, a decade ago, India was ranked at the 11th position among the large economies in the world. Cut to 2022, our nation is on the 5th rank.
Good luck with that! You dumbf**ks!