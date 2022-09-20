India recently became the fifth largest economy in the world while surpassing the United Kingdom. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), our nation is now only behind the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. However, Australia still believe we are “struggling since the colonial era”. Yes, that’s right.

A video of two Australian journalists discussing about colonisation rule in several countries in the newsroom caught our attention on Twitter. And their conversation has to be amplified on social media for sure.)

In the clip posted by Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission (@Murdoch_RC), James Morrow, the federal political editor of The Daily Telegraph, can be seen saying that “de-colonisation was a bigger disaster” for several countries around the world.

To which, Australian satirist Rowan Dean, who writes for Financial Review, adds, “We educate people that empire was bad. I am all for it. Let’s start a new movement, ‘bring back the British empire’, ‘bring it back’. You know the countries like Zimbabwe, you look countries in Africa like Uganda where they de-colonised as James says, (had) disastrous results (sic).”

“You look countries like India and Pakistan which have struggled since the colonial era,” Dean says further.

Morrow then concludes the conversation saying that the “British empire was a great engine of civilisation.” Watch the full video here:

Here’s how netizens are dismissing their views:

India just overtook UK as the fifth largest economy in the world and British commentators are dreaming of revival of the empire because the colonies like India are doing so “badly”. It’s ridiculously racist and hilarious at the same time. https://t.co/isUGqeQpJl — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) September 20, 2022

This rubbish view should be seen worldwide that how they view the former colonies, it exposes their mindset https://t.co/km79zmaflu — Shrujal/Шруджал (@Indian2117) September 20, 2022

Oh god can’t believe people are talking this on a prime time news channel. It’s equivalent to saying bring slavery back https://t.co/HASDl5ThAf — Mihul Bhatt (@OutRagingBull) September 20, 2022

this is the most hilarious shit i've seen in weeks https://t.co/0Hk5TRitss — Avi (@Rantaramic) September 20, 2022

Old white men talking about colonizing people of color – that check out.

How are these dumbfucks allowed on TV?! https://t.co/pqhbCwqgZo — D U S H Y A N T. (@DushyantAsthana) September 20, 2022

This deserves widespread viewing. It is the base of the British elite worldview & the essence of the position of their lackeys throughout the former empire. When the "Lutyens elite" systematically and relentlessly diss the present, they are justifying the past & wishing a return. https://t.co/bUF5mo2QfB — Jai Menon (@jai_menon) September 20, 2022

This engine of civilisation has caused immense damage to the sub-continent. We are fortunate to have people like Nehru, Maulana Azad, Bandaranaike, Sukarno, Mujibur & many others who have helped healed this land. https://t.co/tIKu7iWAcO — Aditya Kiran Nag (@adityanag2002) September 20, 2022

Yes, try colonising India again and we'll beat your imperialist ass back to the stone age https://t.co/Ye0xEwfFwY — Vivek (@koshurblue) September 20, 2022

Bloody hell

When people who have no idea about what happened in india pre indepdence talking

Making slaves killing people with cheating and mass killing was right since when ?



Disgusting https://t.co/w1eqWR8UPd — Devoleena FC💞💕🇮🇳🪷 ( Shagun/D ) ✍️ (@DevNaFC) September 20, 2022

While some were absolutely disgusted by their rubbish views about bringing back the British empire, a few of them laughed about it. You see, according to PTI, a decade ago, India was ranked at the 11th position among the large economies in the world. Cut to 2022, our nation is on the 5th rank.