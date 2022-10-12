As I write this article, many other individuals are becoming victims of racist hate-based crime, and prejudices in different parts of Earth. Take India as an example, apart from apparent casteism, many Indians have a thing to segregate North-Easterners, calling them ‘Cheeni,’ ‘Chinki,’ and whatnot. But this is not about India. Hating somebody on the basis of their race or caste is common worldwide.
In a gut-wrenching incident, an Indian Immigrant was lynched to death in front of his girlfriend by scores of Israeli teens shouting ‘China! China!’
Reportedly, 18-year-old Yoel Lehingahel hailed from the north-eastern Indian Jewish community of Bnei Menashe. He was stabbed to death at a birthday party in Kiryat Shmona, a northern Israeli city.
How much hate these mere teenagers must have instilled to go in broad daylight and do something as horrible as this.