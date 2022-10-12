As I write this article, many other individuals are becoming victims of racist hate-based crime, and prejudices in different parts of Earth. Take India as an example, apart from apparent casteism, many Indians have a thing to segregate North-Easterners, calling them ‘Cheeni,’ ‘Chinki,’ and whatnot. But this is not about India. Hating somebody on the basis of their race or caste is common worldwide.

In a gut-wrenching incident, an Indian Immigrant was lynched to death in front of his girlfriend by scores of Israeli teens shouting ‘China! China!’

Dozens of Israeli teens lynch another teen in front of his girlfriend, shouting “CHINA! CHINA!” as they kicked, stoned and stabbed to death the recent immigrant from India https://t.co/KszcBFVcx5 pic.twitter.com/oujQOSe4PP — David Sheen (@davidsheen) October 9, 2022

18 year-old Yoel Lehanghel, who recently migrated to Israel from India along with his family, lynched to death in front of his girlfriend by Israeli teens shouting "CHINA! CHINA!"



US+allies voted against concrete action against racism at UNHRC a few days back to protect Israel. pic.twitter.com/usZnPF7NT9 — Azhar (@lonelyredcurl) October 11, 2022

Reportedly, 18-year-old Yoel Lehingahel hailed from the north-eastern Indian Jewish community of Bnei Menashe. He was stabbed to death at a birthday party in Kiryat Shmona, a northern Israeli city.

Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to this shocking incident.

fundamentally rotten and sick society https://t.co/eAh6lxgr7A — anna/аня (@bademjanbitch) October 11, 2022

When you nurture lunatic violence in your children, don't think it will always target the people you want them to harm. Eventually, they will turn their sadism on each other. https://t.co/KsuOGDbKIY — susan abulhawa (@sjabulhawa) October 10, 2022

So Jews just hate China, you could be murdered in Israeli streets merely because of your Asian face, regardless where you are actually from. Got it. https://t.co/kbyXRES0cm — Defiance (@yttrium81639500) October 10, 2022

Violence tw //

Ok this is just insane to me like no one is fucking talking about how Israeli teens (not even the fucking government but 13-15 year old boys) murdered an Indian immigrant in broad daylight https://t.co/c8Iu11glwh — Rayan (@RayanLikeCrayon) October 10, 2022

how can a people be so grossly uncivilized. the levels of absurdity israelis have crossed https://t.co/CK5s2dJPXf — nam (@miriamidge) October 11, 2022

Not to forget, the amount of racism and xenophobia they displayed against Ethiopian immigrants. https://t.co/3xTpicIQYR — Counter Jab (@CodexOfMartial) October 10, 2022

The Indian security apparatus is learning from the Israeli security apparatus and the Israelis are learning from the Indians. https://t.co/rdb7ceL0Lf — Arun (@asivasankar75) October 10, 2022

I think the israeli society is really sick. This country became a super sized psychiatric hospital where a whole generation has been bred in supremacism ethnocentrism racism and lack of empathy for others..This is the outcome on a smaller scale. https://t.co/FHz8vhypIF — libertunisia (@libertunisia) October 10, 2022

The perpetrators of this racist attack on our Indian brother need to be brought to justice, and I strongly urge our centre to bring this matter up with their Israeli equivalent, as incidents of this nature need to be prevented in the future. https://t.co/KPm7HSUnOH — Stephenson 2-18 🇮🇳 (@Schismsanctuary) October 10, 2022

How much hate these mere teenagers must have instilled to go in broad daylight and do something as horrible as this.