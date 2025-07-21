Indian woman from Kerala found dead in UAE on birthday, family alleges domestic violence by husband

Domestic violence isn’t just one of those ‘log kya kahenge’ problems to be brushed under some paisley-print rug. When we heard about a Kerala woman found dead in Sharjah on her 30th birthday, her very first day at a new job. How does a celebration of life spiral into tragedy?

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

On July 20, 2025, Athulya Sekhar, a 30-year-old from Kerala, was found dead in her Sharjah apartment, on her birthday and the day she started a new job. No, this isn’t a soap opera; this is real life, and it’s absolutely heartbreaking. While the investigations are still ongoing, her family alleges she was trapped in an abusive marriage. No official word yet from Sharjah authorities, but the whole thing reeks of yet another case of domestic violence. Righteous anger? Justified.

Image courtesy: thenewsminute.com

2. The Bigger Picture: Desis Abroad, Same Old Story

Turns out, Athulya’s case isn’t a one-off. In July 2025 alone, another Kerala woman and her little one were found dead in Sharjah, suspected of domestic abuse once again. The tragic truth? Even though Kerala boasts some of the “lowest” domestic violence stats back home, expat communities are seeing a disturbing spike in such cases. Could it be that ghar ki baat stigma, megaphoned in an NRI WhatsApp group, is making things worse for Indians living abroad?

Image courtesy: commons.wikimedia.org

3. The Legal Maze: Where The Law Tries to Adult (But Sometimes Trips Up)

The UAE isn’t just sunshine and skyscrapers. Legally speaking, UAE’s Article 9 (1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2019 slaps penalties, fines, jail time on domestic violence offenders. India? We’ve got the Domestic Violence Act. Sounds all neat, but try forcing action, and suddenly, everyone’s cousin’s chachi’s dog has an opinion on jurisdiction.

4. Breaking the Silence: Actual Jugaad That Saves Lives

If you, or anyone you know, is being hurt or threatened, don’t just wait for the stars to align. UAE’s police helpline (999), Indian Embassy lines, and a bunch of nonprofit orgs are literally one call away. There are support groups from Kerala Samajam to Indian Women’s Associations just waiting to help you ghost the abuser (not just on Instagram). Bonus: Legal aid is available for expats too, both privately and via embassy contacts.

So, Here’s The Real Takeaway

Domestic violence isn’t interested in your postcode. It cuts across cities, cultures, countries. It’s well past time to dump the ‘ghar ki baat’ mindset. We should be protecting victims, not reputations. If you hear or see something, break the silence, because sssshhh isn’t safe, it’s deadly.