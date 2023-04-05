Diversity is always a pleasure to witness, which is why this recent announcement by NASA is causing such excitement. The aeronautics and space organization has released information about the members of their Artemis II moon crew. It consists of 3 men and a woman. Not only is it the first moon expedition in 50 years that has a woman on the team, but also a lunar mission which consists of an African American astronaut, for the first time.

The mission’s commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman, Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator, and Jeremy Hansen, a Royal Canadian Air Force colonel and first Canadian ever chosen for a journey to the moon.

The @NASA Artemis II crewed mission around the Moon will inspire the next generation of explorers, and show every child – in America, in Canada, and across the world – that if they can dream it, they can be it. pic.twitter.com/X8q3GLTBiQ — President Biden (@POTUS) April 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Christina Koch visited the @Space_Station in 2019, where she took part in the first all-woman spacewalk. She began her career as an electrical engineer at @NASAGoddard.

The expedition will be a 10-day, 1.4-million-mile (2.3-million-km) journey around the moon and back, and its objective is to exhibit that all of Orion’s life-support apparatus and other systems will operate as designed with astronauts aboard in deep space.

Victor Glover is part of our 2013 class of @NASA_Astronauts and was the pilot for NASA's @SpaceX Crew-1 mission. He's logged 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 different aircraft, and will pilot @NASA_Orion around the Moon.

If Artemis II turns out to be a success, NASA plans to carry out the programs’ first lunar landing of astronauts, a few years later.