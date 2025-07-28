Image courtesy: NDTV

Image courtesy: Vajiram & Ravi



Mission: Earth’s Watchdog

Someone’s got to keep an eye on our messy planet, and NISAR is signing up big time. Set to scan almost all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, NISAR is basically your neighbourhood Big Brother, minus the drama and with actual solutions. From tracking landslides and earthquakes to monitoring vanishing ice sheets, Earth’s very own watchdog is logging in.





The Price Tag: A $1.5 Billion Investment

Yup, you read that right, $1.5 billion. That’s not just a lot of zeroes; that’s nearly Rs. 12,500 crore! Is this the world’s most high-tech (and expensive) selfie stick for Earth? Maybe! But with game-changing data for disaster management and science, it’s a splurge that actually makes sense.

