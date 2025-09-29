India-Pakistan at the UN: always dramatic, usually sassy, and this time? Full-on ‘walkout’ mode. If you’re tired of giant jargon-filled explainers, brb, this is for you. Here’s how one savage soundbite, a pointed exit, and a volley of diplomatic comebacks made the UN General Assembly feel like your messiest group chat, but with subtitles and security guards.

Image courtesy India Today

So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

On September 27–28, 2025, the UNGA suddenly felt like it was hosting a debate reality show, featuring India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan’s delegates, and a walkout that trended before anyone had even digested their croissants. After Jaishankar’s speech called out Pakistan as “the epicentre of global terrorism,” Pakistan fired back. India’s Second Secretary, Rentala Srinivas, unleashed the now-iconic “Terroristan” line and bounced out just as Pakistan was replying again, a move so savage that some delegates probably needed a minute to process the secondhand embarrassment.

Image courtesy India Today

1) The One With The Savage Soundbite

No filter, full fact-check: Jaishankar’s lines weren’t just diplomatic, they were engineered to go viral. Dropping phrases like “epicentre of global terrorism” and warning that cross-border terror “will never succeed,” he was basically channeling main-character energy. Oh, and he tied in the April Pahalgam attack, making it clear this wasn’t just another diplomatic flex; it was personal, and it drew legit applause in the hall.

2) Right of Reply 101: When Diplomacy Turns Into Open Mic Night

The UNGA ‘Right of Reply’ is that perfect mix of official seriousness and ‘let’s settle this after class’ drama. Here’s the play-by-play: Jaishankar throws down → Pakistan hits Reply All → India claps back via Rentala Srinivas (Terroristan line: check) → walkout, stage left. These segments are short, spiky, and perfect for people who only watch the after-credits Marvel scenes. Heads up: if you love live drama, keep an eye on official UN WebTV handles, that’s where these intercontinental roasts go viral.

3) The Receipts: What Each Side Is Pushing

If you thought everyone came with new arguments, bless your optimism. India kept it blunt: Pakistan exports terror, UN lists have Pakistani names, and “choking” terror finance is non-negotiable. Pakistan, meanwhile, accused India of “malicious accusations” and made Kashmir the centerpiece of their reply.

4) The Bigger Picture: Why This Moment Blew Up

This was not just about an epic walkout; it’s the culmination of months of heated headlines and mutual receipts. Jaishankar also called out the UN’s need to stay credible and plugged in economic pain points like tariffs and supply chains. The ‘applause’ and meme-worthy phrasing gave content creators plenty of material. And FYI: this UNGA isn’t done, so more walkout, clapback, and Right of Reply madness could drop soon. Kya scene hai? Season isn’t over, folks.

Image courtesy Express UK

Diplomacy might be about handshakes, but this week it was all about savage exits and mic-drop moments. If you’ve ever rage-quit a group chat, you get the vibe. What do you think?