The verbal argument between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, following which the BCCI docked 100% of their respective match fees, is now quite famous.

The infamous clash remains to be the talk of the town as the cricketer-turned-politician is still facing the heat from the cricket fans.

Credits: Twitter

In a recent video, cricket fans were seen chanting Virat Kohli’s name when Gautam Gambhir was climbing up the stairs at the Ekana Sports City Stadium.

He then noticed the chants, stopped for a second and gave a death stare, before walking inside.

The incident happened during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on May 3, 2023, in Lucknow.

Credits: Twitter

The video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media. Let’s see what the netizens have to say about the issue.

GG be like : pic.twitter.com/3jTU8j2QpU — ESCN 18 🤙 (@EddyTweetzBro) May 4, 2023

Why he stopped 🤣 — Shark 🦈 (@Motichur_laddoo) May 4, 2023

Look at his face 🤣 — Shantanu 🏏🎧 (@Shantanu630) May 4, 2023

Guy got owned by home crowd 😭 — Sonu (@75intltons) May 4, 2023

At their home ground man — harry (@gucii1990) May 4, 2023

Gambhir really thought he did something. He doesn't know Virat Kohli owns the streets. 🐐 — Himansh (@HimanshSingla_) May 4, 2023

That was literally brutal… 🤣🤣🤣 — ASIF SHAIKH (@asif_IamWhatIam) May 4, 2023

should repeat this in every match and every year. https://t.co/h4QAAZiKBI — ▽ (@irishsugarcup) May 4, 2023

Now, that’s completely brutal!