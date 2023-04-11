Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) celebrated their thrilling last-ball win with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Gautam Gambhir’s, the team’s mentor, reaction towards the home fans, after the win, sent the entire social media into a frenzy.
LSG, who needed just 5 runs to win from the last 6 balls, pulled off the win after RCB fumbled on the last ball of the over.
The winning team reached 213-9 in a nerve-wracking final during the IPL match.
After the win, Gautam Gambhir pumped his fists in the air, gave hugs to all his fellow teammates and then, silenced the Bengaluru crowd by putting one of his fingers on his lips.
While this sent all of the team’s fans into a celebratory mood, a bunch of fans from the opposite team are pissed. Take a look at the tweets here:
Well, this proves that he was and will always be an OG!