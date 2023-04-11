Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) celebrated their thrilling last-ball win with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT Gautam Gambhir’s, the team’s mentor, reaction towards the home fans, after the win, sent the entire social media into a frenzy.

Credits: Twitter

LSG, who needed just 5 runs to win from the last 6 balls, pulled off the win after RCB fumbled on the last ball of the over.

The winning team reached 213-9 in a nerve-wracking final during the IPL match.

Smile if your team pulled off a final-over victory to move to the 🔝 of the table 😁#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/xCsPhTYRNN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT After the win, Gautam Gambhir pumped his fists in the air, gave hugs to all his fellow teammates and then, silenced the Bengaluru crowd by putting one of his fingers on his lips.

Gautam Gambhir to the Chinnaswamy crowd after the match. 😯#LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/cAwFo6pIf2 — Sohail. (@iamsohail__1) April 10, 2023

While this sent all of the team’s fans into a celebratory mood, a bunch of fans from the opposite team are pissed. Take a look at the tweets here:

Gautam Gambhir to all those who made fun of Rohit Sharma in Chinnaswamy. pic.twitter.com/Zi9KtXemRg — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 10, 2023

You will pay for this behaviour. We are also coming Lucknow . Gautam Gambhir 😡



NEVER FORGET. NEVER FORGIVE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SBhkHBC0ju — abhay. (@SexyKohli) April 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Gautam Gambhir with KL Rahul in the dressing room tonight pic.twitter.com/tXIdiMOgoj — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 10, 2023

Loved to see Gautam Gambhir in full fledged form today 😂😂😂😂



Silencing the whole chinnaswamy crowds after the win like a pro 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/MdQIvUZCGN — gαנαℓ (@Gajal_Dalmia) April 10, 2023

Gautam gambhir's reaction on seeing Harshal patel coming to bowl pic.twitter.com/loehlkcphI — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 10, 2023

15 years and still HaaRCB — TheAbdomenDoctor 📣 (@quesadilla02) April 10, 2023

absolutely loved it

totally deserving



GG is a legend — Cricket Girl (@wowowowow989) April 11, 2023