The Monday IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) saw a verbal spat between Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Soon after, their fall-out became a centre of discussion and met with a divided response.

As Kohli vs Gambhir took social media by storm, an eyewitness also gave an alleged detailed account of what was said during the exchange. Many fans also took to Twitter and expressed their opinions, while others made memes.

Journalist and former Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma called out Gambhir for being jealous of Kohli’s popularity. He even questioned his sportsmanship. For Kohli, Sharma said he’s an aggressive player who doesn’t tolerate nonsense. Therefore, he gave it back to the LSG mentor.

Take a look at what Rajat Sharma said:

Rajat sharma 🗣️ "Gautam Gambhir is jealous of Virat Kohli's success. He's not able to digest the fact that Kohli is far better than him."



pic.twitter.com/Xv1FolhiFc — leisha (@katyxkohli17) May 2, 2023

This did not go down well with Gautam Gambhir. He took to Twitter and indirectly remarked Sharma. He said a man who fled from his responsibilities in Delhi cricket is “over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket.”

Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing “pressure” seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! यही कलयुग़ है जहां ‘भगोड़े’ अपनी ‘अदालत’ चलाते हैं। — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 3, 2023

Sharma had resigned from DDCA citing “various pulls and pressures all the time.”

Naturally, Sharma’s remark and Gambhir’s response have courted reactions on social media. Here’s what people are saying:

