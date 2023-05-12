From new movies and live concerts to cricket matches, people can now stream almost everything in seconds, in the comfort of their homes, through a single click. JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, clocked over 1300 crore views in the first five weeks, making it an instant hit.

In fact, they love this application a little too much as a cricket fan was seen streaming the live action on his phone, at the stadium where the match was being played right in front of his eyes!

Credits: Twitter

Gabbar, a parody account, posted the video on their social media handle where the camera starts with a match being played in the cricket stadium ground.

Later, the camera gradually pans towards a man, laying on his back in the seating area, and watching the same match on his phone!

I don’t think JioCinema would find a better advertisement than this 😊pic.twitter.com/9mnneamZcj — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 11, 2023

The 15-second video, which has garnered over 750.5K views, went viral in no time and here’s what other fans think of this.

Kaun itna dur dekhne ki mehnat kare!😂 https://t.co/zAq8Gc5Icj — Dhairya Brahmbhatt (@dhairyarf) May 11, 2023

Legend ultra pro maxxxxx https://t.co/eW5q7AfBAf — AKHIL RATHIPELLY (@akhilrathipelly) May 11, 2023

Bro is using data when the WiFi is available!! https://t.co/fQGuJyJB4x — Sabin Koirala  (@_sabinkoirala) May 11, 2023

Finally he realised it is far better to understand a match perspective on the camera rather than visiting the stadium. https://t.co/9hm7BwMGp3 — ClickEt with Sayantan (@Sayantan446) May 11, 2023

If inke hath me sone ka katora dedo fir v yeh veek hi mangenge had a face 😂 https://t.co/q6KseegoGh — Akas Shah (@ShahAkas) May 11, 2023

Itni dur se kuch nahi dikhta. Bas chilam chili hoti hai. Ekdum bakwaas until you're in a good group of friends to chit chat. — claypot (@claypotbeep) May 11, 2023

He is soaking in the atmosphere while ensuring thar he gets the best angles and great close ups. He may not be the only one. @IPL #TATAIPL2023 #JioCinema — S Ramasubramanian (@Srsmanian72) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile Ticket sellers : Zinda pakadna hai saale ko.😂 — 90's (@RoadTo90s) May 11, 2023

Kitne tejasvi log hein 🙏😂😎 — Dr.yash dholiya (@yashdholiya) May 11, 2023

You will find such people only in India 😀 — Balu Gorade (@BaluGorade) May 11, 2023

Now, that’s how we take ‘sound quality’ to another level!