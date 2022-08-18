Episode 7 of Koffee With Karan left fans in splits and in awe. The handsome duo of Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra won hearts with their chemistry, brotherhood, and bonding. The actors were in their best and most hilarious forms.

During the episode, the Punjabi boys took over the stage and spilled some beans about their personal and professional lives.

People dubbed it the best episode of the season.

I am in love with recent #KoffeeWithKaran episode. Both the Punjabi boys are so much fun. Love for both #VickyKaushal & #SidharthMalhotra . — E N A K S H E E (@rare_vintage_ed) August 17, 2022

Their brother-like bond and friendship were applauded in the response from audiences. Fans seemed to love their banter, teasing, and accents. A number of them asked for the duo to be featured in a movie together.

The episode was filled with laughter and both Vicky and Sidharth had witty and funny answers in the rapid-fire round. Both Vicky and Sidharth bought out their best Punjabi accents as they played the viral game, 'Your accent is so sexy, say it again'.

Love katrina and kiara , but i need #sidharthmalhotra and #vickykaushal in a movie together 😌 pic.twitter.com/aLanDA8u0U — Tee 🌬 (@Itsmetee7) August 16, 2022

I hope producers watched this episode and realised Vicky and Sid in a slice of life Kapoor and sons-ish movie needs to happen. #KoffeeWithKaran — anoushka 💭 (@tiworryy) August 17, 2022

Vicky is a big fan of manifesting. We are also manifesting a movie starring the handsome and hilarious duo!