Elon Musk's daughter, who came out as transgender, has filed legal paperwork to cut off all ties with him, including changing her full name and formally stating her gender identity.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she has announced.

According to Reuters, a petition for a name change and a new birth certificate was submitted at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica. However, it was recently revealed.

Since the news broke, a few of Musk's previous tweets have resurfaced as online sensations. Musk had tweeted in 2020, “Pronouns suck," which screams homophobia.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Musk’s ex-wife had also commented on his imbecile tweet: “I cannot support hate." She also advised him to put his phone away. Well, if only he'd heeded the counsel!

He later tweeted in December 2020, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare," in response to the transgender persons picking their preferred pronouns.

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Former Xavier Alexander Musk has sought the court to alter her gender recognition from male to female because she has recently attained 18, the legal age of consent in California. In the online document, her new name was obscured. Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008, is her mother.

No further details of the tiff between the daughter and her biological father have been provided.