“I’ve been raised by nana nani since I was 7, and ever since, they’ve been like parents to me.So last year, after coming out to a friend, I thought I should tell them too. For the first 10 minutes, there was complete silence. Then nana put his hand on his chest and broke down. Nani cried too. A few minutes later, they said, ‘all we want is for you to do good in life.’ I’d never felt so much relief–I hugged them tight, and a few days later, I put up a Facebook post coming out to the world. With them by my side, I felt like I had nothing to be afraid of. Within a few weeks, nana even asked me to call my friends from the transgender community over! We had a chai session on the balcony and chatted about pretty much everything. They then decided they wanted to walk my first ever pride parade with me, but they couldn’t because of their health. So instead, we decided to do a fun shoot with matching pride t-shirts! Nana nani read all my posts now. I sometimes send them LGBTQ articles and they have so many questions. Recently, nana asked, ‘How many people are in your gang?’ I burst out laughing, held his hand and said, ‘Nana, it’s not a gang, it’s a community.’ They’ve come such a long way— from being upset initially to wanting to walk pride parades with me! And now, I’m comfortable wearing makeup in front of them too. The best part is that they don’t treat me any differently than before, and that’s what gives me the confidence to just be me, even in front of the rest of the world.”
