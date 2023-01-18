On September 6, 2018, a five-judge bench headed by then-CJI Dipak Misra decriminalised a part of draconian colonial-era law, Section 377 of the Indian Constitution. The law had demarcated all sexual acts “against the order of nature,” including consensual homosexual activities and intercourse, as a criminal offence invoking heavy punishments.

In the landmark judgment of 2018, the Supreme Court of India finally revoked the part of the section that criminalised consensual sex between two consenting individuals. While the momentous verdict brought a sigh of relief to members of the LGBTQIA+ community, it came after years of struggle.

We recently stumbled upon an informative thread by a Twitter user @Vignesh50880630, who detailed the first revolt against the draconian law in 1994 and how former IPS Kiran Bedi had an infamous role to play in it.

Do you know whose actions in Indian history sparked the first inspiration to fight against section 377? It was Kiran Bedi!! She banned the distribution of condoms among prisoners in Tihar jail after a doctor advised to distribute the same. pic.twitter.com/vLPz7zYuxM — Vignesh🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@Vignesh50880630) January 15, 2023

Reportedly, in 1994, Kiran Bedi denied distributing condoms in Tihar Jail after a visiting doctor K.K. Aggarwal demanded condoms be made available for prison inmates as an AIDS-preventative measure. He stated 2/3rd of the inmates of Bedi’s domain in Tihar had admitted to being involved in same-sex acts. Scandalised, Bedi vehemently opposed the suggestion and claimed consensual homosexual activity was unknown at Tihar.

It is because of this, for the first time in history, a collective called AIDS Bedh bhav virodhi Andolan challenged sec.377 in Delhi High court in 1994. Though it never went to hearing, it was the first time sec377 was challenged. — Vignesh🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@Vignesh50880630) January 15, 2023

Then, in 1998, widespread protests broke across the country following the film release of Fire, featuring Nandita Das and Shabana Azmi in lead roles depicting a homosexual relationship. It was the first-ever Bollywood mainstream film to showcase a lesbian relationship.

After the petition by AIDS Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan in 1994, NGO Naaz Foundation became the second group to raise a voice against section 377. The NGO filed a petition to the Delhi High Court ‘seeking legalisation of homosexual intercourse between consenting adults.’

NGO workers were kept in jail for nearly 40 days as bail was refused by the Lucknow court. And charges of sec.377 (120B) (promotion of homosexuality) and IPC 292 (possesion of obscene materials) were pressed against the workers. — Vignesh🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@Vignesh50880630) January 15, 2023

The High Court dismissed the petition in 2004. Two years later, Delhi HC heard the petition again, and in 2009 held that criminalising consensual homosexual activities between consenting adults is against the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. However, SC overturned the verdict in 2013.

In 2015, members of Lok Sabha strongly voted against the introduction of a private member’s bill by Shashi Tharoor seeking decriminalisation of sexual relations between persons of the same sex. In 2017, SC acknowledged the right to privacy as a fundamental right. In the following year, the apex court of India heard multiple petitions challenging the constitutionality of the contested section before delivering the landmark judgement on September 6.

While there has certainly been some improvement, we still have a long way to go. And back then, the struggle of members of the queer community was massive; they were treated like criminals.

It was a dark time Rahul, for gay men and trans community. During the start of HIV/AIDS epidemic there were laws passed by Goa gov. that arrested HIV+ people and kept them in solitary imprisonment like criminals.Indian gov

Was planning on expanding it. — Vignesh🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@Vignesh50880630) January 15, 2023

