Sriti Jha, the actor who became a household name after her roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava? has gone viral again. And this time, it is for reciting a beautiful poem, Confessions of a Romantic Asexual

In this video from March 2020, Sriti talks about love and how for an asexual person, it does not translate to sex. They'd much rather hold hands and hug the person they love, instead of relying on 'it' to make them feel something. 

Her honest and heartwarming stance on the life of an asexual person has made her a social media favourite.

Watch the full video here:

Sriti sure has come a long way, from making her debut in Disney's Dhoom Machaao Dhoom to having the world fall in love with her poetry. 