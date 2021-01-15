Sriti Jha, the actor who became a household name after her roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava? has gone viral again. And this time, it is for reciting a beautiful poem, Confessions of a Romantic Asexual.

In this video from March 2020, Sriti talks about love and how for an asexual person, it does not translate to sex. They'd much rather hold hands and hug the person they love, instead of relying on 'it' to make them feel something.

Her honest and heartwarming stance on the life of an asexual person has made her a social media favourite.

Imagine how brilliantly she connect with audience that people can't even indifferent that it's just a topic she narrates and not her own story! ❤️

She always takes her stands for gender equality & most of her poems are on feminism and gender nonconformity. #sritijha https://t.co/NluzbzieDc — SWARNALI MUKHERJEE (@itiswarnali) January 13, 2021

I always love Sriti Jha the writer and the reader before the actor.. — Radhike (@radhikaj_) January 12, 2021

I never followed her nor do I know a thing about her...I just knew she writes poetries (and I always have wanted to check'em) but I didn't knew she's such a great speaker 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

YOU LEFT ME DUMBSTRUCK MS.SRITI JHA ❤️😭 https://t.co/UnuaJw57XA — Musku's day🎈 || #TwtAwards2020 (@Aditiitweets) January 13, 2021

Watch the full video here:

Sriti sure has come a long way, from making her debut in Disney's Dhoom Machaao Dhoom to having the world fall in love with her poetry.