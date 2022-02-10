From religious propaganda to societal stigma, the LGBTQ+ community is victim to numerous myths, stereotypes and misinformation. As they continue to battle towards acceptance, it's high time society debunks some common misconceptions surrounding the community.
Religion should not even come in when discussing about LGBTQ issues, we’re talking about REAL living ppl, we’re talking abt human rights, and years of physical n psychological trauma. So don’t bring in your ✨Myths n Legends✨ as an argument🤡.— Thina (@ThirdEyeO) January 11, 2021
#Thread This #PrideMonth let’s bust some common LGBTQ+ myths.— Sayfty (@SayftyCom) June 3, 2021
1)Myth- Queer identifying people look a certain way.
Fact- People belonging from the LGBTQ+ community are diverse in the way they look or present themselves just like heterosexuals. #LGBTQIA #Queer pic.twitter.com/L5LU5osUM2
Here Are Five Common LGBTQ+ Myths Debunked:
1. Only The LGBTQ+ Are Attracted To The Same-Sex
Wrong! Contrary to public opinion, most adults develop feelings, attractions and fantasies towards both sexes. Multiple studies have confirmed that both homosexual and heterosexual individuals have had a variety of sexual experiences with the same gender as well as the opposite gender as a part of the natural exploration their body and sexuality.
2. Monogamy Doesn't Apply
3. Flamboyance = Gay
No, that's just your internalized heteronormativity talking. Pop culture is largely to blame for such detrimental narratives. Bollywood and mainstream television's continual portrayal of ostentatious LGBTQ+ characters have adverse effects on the societal acceptance of the community. It confines them in boxes that most of the community cannot relate to - leading to an immutable struggle with representation.
4. In a Same-Sex Relationship, One Partner Plays the Masculine Role While The Other Plays the Feminine Role
There are no functional categories in same-sex relationships. Couples don't have assigned gender roles. Instead, relationships are built on mutual respect and equality, where each partner brings their innate talent and individual interests to the table.
5. Really Good Sex With a Person Of the Opposite Gender Can Convert The LGBTQ+
LOL, no. Scientifically, since homosexuality is innate and not acquired, therefore no matter how good the sex is, it cannot alter their orientation.
In the wake of mobilized social movements and awareness campaigns around the nation, we need to educate ourselves to erase the stigma around the LGBTQ+ community and allow them the agency to co-exist with peace.