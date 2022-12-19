The problem is that we’re still super dogged on legitimising stone-age ideologies. The problem is that our bird’s eye view of the world is confined because of conservatism and homophobia. The problem is that we think we’re right. Wanna know where I’m getting at?

Somebody on Twitter complained about how Netflix has normalised homosexuality, and it’s a BIG PROBLEM.

Netflix has normalized homosexuality so much openly & most shows contain such lgbtq clips,the way they're slowing infiltrating this in minds of our young generation,every 3rd person is watching Netflix these days,so much wrong is coming in our way and still we are not waking up. — Ramisha (@thenighthustler) December 17, 2022

Gender binarism is a ruthless concept that is only meant to uphold an archaic view of the world which aligns with social constructs. It gives no space of choice to people who identify with a gender identity other than the orthodox male-female binary.

And when OTT platforms like Netflix or corporates implement diversity & inclusion practices, it is a remarkable — long-awaited — initiative to accept and normalize homosexuality, as we should have AGES AGO.

Irked with the statement, here’s how people on Twitter explained how this is necessary.

Maybe this will help you https://t.co/of65O8Xfbb — shreyas (@ratperson1989) December 18, 2022

another good day to stream my fc pic.twitter.com/ee9UmDxDF3 https://t.co/CMABQC3doD — え ❁ (@PARSHUVIILE) December 18, 2022

just because we don’t see a lot of people in the spectrum in our society openly, doesn’t mean that there aren’t any. all of these series, they normalize lgbtq+ – it’s not a taboo the way we’ve been brought up to believe. be whoever you want to be, you’re not harming anyone. — pragnya🧣 (@pragnyeah) December 18, 2022

Literally everything i watch has normalised hetsexuality so much openly w straight clips. You've infiltrated minds since the time people are born stfu https://t.co/og7S7YYVrP — shivansh. (@notshiva108) December 18, 2022

But thats what needed ig. normalising the community and accepting its members is necessary. The audience watching the content on these platforms would surely get a basic exposure to the hardships that are faced by LGBT+,which would certainly change their attitude towards them — Parth 🙂 (@the_LunaticGuy) December 18, 2022

Pre-wedding shoots have normalized heterosexuality so openly & most videos contain such straight clips,the way they're slowly infiltrating minds of our young gen,every 3rd person is watching pre-wedding videos these days,so much wrong is coming in our way and we r not waking up. https://t.co/U0EAS0GhXz — Zephyr🍃 (@chippdnailss) December 18, 2022

Clearly, the only thing standing between us and the apocalypse is a few LGBTQ characters on a streaming platform 😩😩 https://t.co/MABUhZslU4 — Kooushik (@koushikjoshi) December 19, 2022

You don’t need to watch Netflix to be gay. People don’t suddenly wake up one day and say, ok let me be gay because Netflix shows it. It’s who they are. If future doctors can’t understand this, I don’t know who else will. https://t.co/nBYUuMWCmw — Accidental Writer (She/Her) (@accidentlwriter) December 18, 2022

Thank god it did I could talk with my parents about homosexuality with ease, what used to be a taboo topic before is not that way anymore and they’re more open too LGBTQ+ causes. I’d say more of queerness please 🥰 https://t.co/tzYmzmpt4Z — Sujima ☀️ (@grenadedropper) December 18, 2022

then don't watch netflix?? like no one is putting a gun to your head forcing you to subscribe to netflix you can fully opt out of it. not everything has to be a crusade to save society https://t.co/ggT3QlqaN8 — maheen (@eldritchwretch) December 18, 2022

Sorry one in three men are going to be sucking dick now and there's nothing you can do to stop it https://t.co/cIZpGPh4OU — Kaafi Historian (@TurbulentTamizh) December 18, 2022

I could say the same thing about Bollywood forcing straight relationships down LGBT kids' throats – go watch some saas bahu serial na if you want your own dictated version of 'sanskar' https://t.co/N8u8l6qUaB — Mickey Chazzzzz (@mickeychazz) December 18, 2022

your sexuality isn't redefined by a show on netflix. if that's the case homosexual would have been turned to hetero by watching main stream cinema. https://t.co/pfjEK3LXr7 — zerotonin (@ABjeezExpert) December 18, 2022

To Netflix: thank you!