Love knows no borders, and Nepal just proved it with a historic moment that’s leaving everyone feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

On 10th October, a 27-year-old Nepali man, Prajeet Budhathoki, and a 30-year-old US citizen, Joseph Foster Elis, tied the knot in Nepal, making history as the first same-sex marriage between a foreigner and a Nepali citizen after the country’s Supreme Court gave the green light to same-sex marriages earlier this year.

The couple, who met in Kathmandu two years ago, said their “I dos” in a dreamy ceremony that blended Hindu rituals (Vedic mantras and all!) with a Christian ring exchange. It was attended by around 50 guests, including family, friends, and folks from the LGBTQ+ community. Honestly, could it get more heartwarming?

But beyond the love story, there’s something bigger here. Nepal is now being seen as a potential hub for same-sex destination weddings, which would not only spread love but also boost tourism. Sunil Babu Panta, a prominent LGBTQ+ activist and Nepal’s first openly gay Member of Parliament, couldn’t be prouder. “This is the first marriage between a Nepali gay man and a foreign gay man. This is a historic moment for us,” Panta said.

The pair legally registered their marriage on Monday in Dharan, and with that, they’ve set the stage for what could be a wave of similar unions in the country. Joseph, who’s currently pursuing a PhD in Sanskrit at Tribhuvan University, and Prajeet, who runs a queer travel company in Nepal, shared that they’re beyond excited. “To be able to marry as a gay is a privilege, and we are very happy for this,” Joseph said, clearly over the moon.

Oh, and Joseph’s staying in Nepal with Prajeet, because love like this? It’s forever.