The IOC has determined that transgender women and many athletes with Differences in Sex Development (DSD) will no longer be eligible to compete in the female category of elitely sanctioned Olympic events.

IOC Transgender Rule 2028 Olympics: What Has Changed In Women’s Category Eligibility

The IOC will now base eligibility on a biological definition, as opposed to the previous reliance on hormone levels and self-identification. The IOC has introduced a specific and fixed biological criterion as the ground for eligibility:

• A one-time test for the SRY gene which defines male biological development in humans will be administered to determine eligibility

• The eligibility test will only apply to elite competitions such as the Olympic Games and qualifying events in all sports

These changes represent a dramatic (and how!) departure from the IOC’s previous guidance, which provided individual federations with more authority to determine eligibility based on their own criteria.

Are Transgender Athletes Really Banned? IOC Eligibility Rules And Category Clarification

Now, they are not going to be able to perform the activity because of these new rules. This does not mean transgender athletes will not be able to participate in sport; it only means they cannot participate as women.The new eligibility criteria for women’s sports:

Athletes who do not qualify as biologically female can still participate.

Athletes will be required to compete in accordance with their biological sex (usually male) regardless of whether or not they qualify based on the SRY gene or other biological measures.

The responses to this announcement have been um…strong, to say the least. Some believe that this change will bring back fairness to women’s sports, whereas others argue that this ruling places trans athletes in a position where they have no meaningful chance of competing at an elite level.

SRY Gene Test Explained: How IOC’s One-Time Sex Screening Determines Eligibility

The policy is based primarily on the use of a genetic test of the SRY (Sex-determining Region of the Y chromosome) gene to determine whether or not an athlete qualifies to compete.

The proposed process:

The SRY gene is located on the Y chromosome.

The presence of the SRY gene in an athlete is important to male sexual development.

The IOC believes that the presence of the SRY gene is a valid biological marker used for eligibility purposes.

To determine whether or not an athlete meets the eligibility criteria:

All athletes will be required to take the test once within their lifetime and will be able to choose one of the following methods of submitting the sample:

A cheek swab

A saliva sample

A blood sample

The IOC insists that all three methods of testing are non-invasive and based on sound scientific principles, since the presence of the SRY gene is stable throughout an athlete’s lifetime.

Why Did the IOC Make This Change? Science, Fairness, Performance Advantage

IOC President Kirsty Coventry has been an advocate for this change, stating that the decision to change the policy was based on scientific evidence aimed at maintaining fairness and safety for female athletes.The IOC has found:

A 10-12% advantage for men compared to women in endurance sports (running/swimming).

Over 20% advantage for men vs. women (in powerlifting).

Advantage for men compared to women in explosive/strength sports will also continue to increase.

All these three pieces of evidence show with utmost clarity that the performance differences between men and women athletes will still be present after testosterone/androgen levels have decreased due to the physiological changes that occur during puberty, including increased bone density, muscle volume, and cardio ability.

Not only this, the IOC received overwhelming support from more than 1,100 athletes for establishing eligibility criteria based on research and scientific evidence.

Whitehouse Backs IOC’s Move: The Political and Aspects Of The Action and Reactions

The political ramifications of the IOC’s decision go beyond sports organizations and governing bodies that participate in women’s competitions.

It is reported that the White House concurred with the IOC’s decision as a means to create equal play for women; this again highlights the connection between policy and international relations in terms of gender.

Past Cases That Shaped The Debate: Laurel Hubbard, Caster Semenya And DSD Athletes

The debate has not developed within a single convocation. No, no, this goes longggg backkkm.

Cases of high importance, including Laurel Hubbard being the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021 and Caster Semenya being allowed to compete as an athlete with a difference of sexual development (DSD), highlighted the HUGE distance in the current eligibility rules and forced sports governing bodies to re-examine their eligibility frameworks.

The requirements of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to have a single Universal Standard for all sports and eliminate the individual federation’s final say in eligibility.

Human Rights Concerns And Legal Challenges

Critics of the new IOC policy also pose questions regarding human rights violations that include:

Forcing genetic testing violates an individual’s autonomy over their body

Disallowing people to compete in women’s sports could violate their right to equality as stated in the law.

The new IOC rules may conflict with internationally accepted frameworks that were developed with the support of the UN Human Rights Council.

There are also serious legal issues involved due to the fact that mandatory genetic testing is only allowed when there is clear medical reason for the genetic testing to be performed.

It is highly likely that any athlete(s) impacted by IOC rules will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as this is where previous disputes regarding the gender in sport were resolved.

Moving forward, what will happen with the IOC’s implementation of its new policies and federations adopting these policies could determine the future of women’s sport?

According to the IOC:

The IOC policy should be implemented at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Each international federation is to enact a similar eligibility standard in their respective sports

Policies developed are not retroactive, thus they do not apply to present day women in professional or amateur sports.

Outcomes resulting from IOC policy will include: