The Bar Council of Kerala recently handed out Bar enrolment certificates to 1,500 plus law graduates in God’s Own Country. Among them stood Padma Lakshmi, the transwoman who has created history by becoming the state’s first transgender advocate.

Reportedly, Padma Lakshmi completed her LLB from Ernakulam Government Law College in Kochi, Kerala, after graduating with a Physics degree. Sharing her photograph, the State’s Industries Minister P Rajeev lauded her efforts in overcoming the hurdle of life and creating history.

“Becoming the first is always the hardest achievement in history. There are no predecessors on the way to the goal. Obstacles will be inevitable. There will be people to mute and discourage. Padma Lakshmi has written her name in the legal history by overcoming all this,” he wrote in his Instagram post captioned in Malayalam, translated to English.

Padma Lekshmi Enrolled as a Lawyer Yesterday pic.twitter.com/9l3ZTF35mf — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 20, 2023

“Padma Lakshmi’s words are so sharp that in the journey ahead, the aim is to become the voice of those who were denied justice with the power of law. May Padmalakshmi’s life inspire more people from the transgender community to enter advocacy,” he added.

well done .. kudos 👍

these are the things that need to be celebrated 👏

this is what would move our economy/world forward…#AllLivesMatter https://t.co/2f0iXNclRY — Rendil Morera (@apocryphal7) March 20, 2023

Congratulations PADMA LAKSHMI…for this achievement…u are the inspirations of many others…it's really very difficult to take a stand for ourselves by going against of the society…but u nailed this by your determination.. heartiest congratulations 👏🎉 to u & Kerala govt.👏 — Komal Sharma (@KomalSh96273009) March 20, 2023

That's really great… Everyone deserves equal space and opportunities in society without any gender discrimination https://t.co/zd0NeWL2j7 — 🇮🇳Amit Shrivastava🇮🇳 (@amitshri1009) March 20, 2023

A ray of hope to see her serve as a Judge in the Supreme Court down the years. Someday this may be a reality!#PadmaLekshmi #Lawyers #KeralaHC #LawTwitter https://t.co/bHpc0zQnwG — Pranay Maheshwari (@ipranaym) March 20, 2023

Kerala is the most progressive state of India. https://t.co/xjpvP6zCXW — Himanshu K (@kr_himanshu_) March 20, 2023

I welcome Padma Lekshmi to this noble profession. I wish her the best and hope she achieve great heights and set the bar high. Much appreciated! #PadmaLekshmi https://t.co/ur8mt1UC0L — VISHAL (@vishalsehijpal) March 20, 2023

A dignified life that constitution ensures. Hip hip hooray 💐 https://t.co/D3HTIi7VS7 — Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaSRajawat) March 20, 2023

For the unversed, India got its first transgender lawyer in Sathyasri Sharmila. She was enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu And Puducherry in 2018.

This is truly incredible. We need more news like this.

