Currently, the hearing for the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India is going on in the Supreme Court. Today, was the sixth day of the hearing. While CJI DY Chandrachud seems to be in favour of the legalisation, it looks like Solicitor General Tushar Mehta would go to any length for his opposing arguments. Even as far as bringing incest into the question.

SG Mehta: But I'm attracted to my sister. We are consenting adults entering into activities within privacy. And we claim our right of autonomy, right of choice…based on that, can someone not challenge that why this restriction?#MarriageEquality #SupremeCourtofIndia — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 27, 2023

“But I’m attracted to my sister. We are consenting adults entering into activities within privacy. And we claim our right of autonomy, right of choice…based on that, can someone not challenge that why this restriction?” argued SG Mehta.

For obvious reasons, his argument didn’t sit well with people – both CJI and the common people alike.

CJI DY Chandrachud: That is far fetched.



SG Mehta: We used to treat even this as far fetched.#MarriageEquality #SupremeCourtofIndia #SameSexMarriage — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 27, 2023

While the CJI found the argument ‘far-fetched,’ Twitteratis couldn’t believe that the SG could go as far as comparing same-sex marriage to incest. Some people on the internet had a lighthearted reaction, others couldn’t believe how strong the homophobia is that the SG resorted to bringing incest as an argument.

ADVERTISEMENT Oh, that's so sad, oh so tragic. Alexa, play Sweet Home Alabama. https://t.co/EV1f8RFnqg — Moanika, Cum Sommelier (@aahmoan) April 27, 2023

why would you expose yourself like this to the entire country 💀 https://t.co/5ngW3ybmPB pic.twitter.com/geGplNPAE5 — SUPER ashie (@oddeyecirde) April 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Slippery slope is real. https://t.co/4sn3iKcAYJ — Aytida (@Daedra_Amsha) April 27, 2023

Homophobia will make you confess weird things https://t.co/S6A3vIJr5r — Hamza (@yourdoriangray) April 27, 2023

what in the game of thrones 😭 https://t.co/j9bOrowIOe — scamel the fake progressive 🏴‍☠️ (@goddamnitwhyy) April 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Solicitor General just compared incest to homosexuality!



The moral and intellectual bankruptcy is for real! https://t.co/VJyVyTpB2u — Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) April 27, 2023

The Solicitor General cannot have thought through the implications of this bizarre argument. It is not a legal argument. It is the kind of point that a schoolboy might make up. And it reveals something about his psychological make up that is worrying.

The term is Adelphogamy. https://t.co/1hCsSvYAJn — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) April 27, 2023

Outrageous to compare homosexuality with incest. The government’s lawyer needs to stop arguing like a parochial RWA uncle. https://t.co/hCI63lcK3d — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) April 27, 2023

For the government’s lawyers to use incest as an argument against legalising same sex marriage is beyond repugnant. Just truly sickening. https://t.co/BCymV7iWiE — Maya Mirchandani 🇮🇳 (@maya206) April 27, 2023

Comparing same-sex relationships to incest is morally wrong and disgusting! This comparison is fueled by the belief that only heterosexual relationships are 'normal.' These lawyers are in urgent need for education and sensitivity programs. Their words are unbearable. 🤦 https://t.co/7Kbzw38U82 — Sawang Wangchha (@SawangWangchha) April 27, 2023