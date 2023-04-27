Currently, the hearing for the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India is going on in the Supreme Court. Today, was the sixth day of the hearing. While CJI DY Chandrachud seems to be in favour of the legalisation, it looks like Solicitor General Tushar Mehta would go to any length for his opposing arguments. Even as far as bringing incest into the question.
“But I’m attracted to my sister. We are consenting adults entering into activities within privacy. And we claim our right of autonomy, right of choice…based on that, can someone not challenge that why this restriction?” argued SG Mehta.
For obvious reasons, his argument didn’t sit well with people – both CJI and the common people alike.
While the CJI found the argument ‘far-fetched,’ Twitteratis couldn’t believe that the SG could go as far as comparing same-sex marriage to incest. Some people on the internet had a lighthearted reaction, others couldn’t believe how strong the homophobia is that the SG resorted to bringing incest as an argument.
The hearing is still going on but we do hope that same-sex marriage is legalised. No matter how we identify, we all can be an ally.