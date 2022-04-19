We all want to see a world where we can be ourselves. But, we are mostly told, how to behave, dress up or even live in this society. So, being ourselves doesn't come easy.

And this incident shared by a student is proof that we are far from accepting each other and letting people live - like they want to.

Pulkit Mishra, shared a post on Instagram where he talked about an experience from his own college. He wore a top and a shrug, but was stopped at the main gate by the guards, because of the fact that they perceived the outfit as 'feminine'. They not only questioned him for his choice of clothes but also went on to say that it isn't allowed in college - only because he's a boy.

I asked them if I can wear that shrug completely on my shoulders. But they had no problem with my off-shoulder shrug, they specifically had a problem with the thing that I am a man, so I should not wear that whole outfit.

- Pulkit Mishra

Pulkit added that he was not allowed to enter the premises, which is also why he had to miss a lecture. He later called a friend to get him a change of clothes - a shirt which he was asked to button up to hide the top that he was wearing. He added that the incident took place with people from his college surrounding him, which was understandably humiliating.

It's 2022 and it's saddening that we still witness such stories on a daily basis.

Later in the day, one of the guards also pointed out and asked him, about the changed look and how he should not wear 'feminine' clothes. To this, Pulkit calmly replied that he shouldn't judge people for their choices, specifically when his own parents and faculty members didn't have a problem.

I felt irritated at that moment but said to him very calmly, "Anyone can wear anything! There's no gender in clothes."

- Pulkit Mishra

People also reacted to the post, appreciating Pulkit for taking a stand:

Schools and colleges are places where we find ourselves and grow while we do that. It's incidents like these, that not only stop us but also makes us want to hold back - even when we love who we are. However, Pulkit's stand is exactly the kind of fighting back we need.

