Five months after hearing legal arguments seeking the legalisation of marriages of the same sex, the Supreme Court finally delivered the much-anticipated verdict today. And it appears as if we have gone way back in time.

The five-judge bench, helmed by CJI Justice DY Chandrachud, refused to provide legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India with a majority of 3-2 voting, stating it is beyond the scope of the apex court to make the law and the court can only interpret it.

The decision comes as a big disappointment to the LGBTIQIA+ community and their allies. People aren’t impressed. Here are some opinions on social media:

Progress is not even a work in progress.

It's far-fetched dream. https://t.co/ReIu86DND8 — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) October 17, 2023

Today the court has reaffirmed that queer citizens will be relegated to an unsympathetic legislature and an apathetic executive. We are second class citizens, no matter how many judicial platitudes say otherwise. We will rise in rage and protest. — Rohin Bhatt🏳️‍🌈 (@BhattRohin) October 17, 2023

Wow stuff, so CJI’s progressive lectures are only for academic purposes only.



Embarrassing https://t.co/8u34RBmHvI — Vikas Prasad (@vikasprasad42) October 17, 2023

I don't think in our country Same Sex Marriages will get the constitutional validity for atleast next 50 years.

We have politicians in Parliament with such a primitive and horribly regressive mindset that no change is gonna happen anytime soon. Just so Sad!! — Aman (@cadence99) October 17, 2023

And, the Supreme Court cops out. Leaves legalising same sex marriage to Parliament. Can’t read down Special Marriage Act. Sad sad ruling for those hoping for a fair & brave judgment — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) October 17, 2023

Man seriously these oldy goldy people with regressive mindset are sitting at the top of judiciary. You had the chance to correct the historical injustice but what a waste of time https://t.co/tr5l5CFU71 — S. (@LoveAvatrice) October 17, 2023

Passing the parcel between the legislature and judiciary. Cute only. https://t.co/fixrnCBMcv — BadTweetsandMe (@ishaneeb7) October 17, 2023

Disappointing ruling. The judgement had so much promise, especially with the adoption aspect, but seems to have stopped just short of going all the way. https://t.co/c63aENAEpE — Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) October 17, 2023

One step forward, three steps backwards!



Classic Supreme Court of contemporary times 😎 https://t.co/i4hOMeo8JA — James Wilson (@jamewils) October 17, 2023

Months of hearing to pass the judgement saying" It is for the legislature to do". Lmao https://t.co/k3I4p22X11 — A (@ayushi_ar) October 17, 2023

In September 2018, the Supreme Court decriminalised same-sex relationships between consenting adults. However, five years after the historic judgement, acknowledging their constitutional right to marry remains a dream.