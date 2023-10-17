Five months after hearing legal arguments seeking the legalisation of marriages of the same sex, the Supreme Court finally delivered the much-anticipated verdict today. And it appears as if we have gone way back in time.

supreme court refuses same sex marriages
The Guardian Nigeria

The five-judge bench, helmed by CJI Justice DY Chandrachud, refused to provide legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India with a majority of 3-2 voting, stating it is beyond the scope of the apex court to make the law and the court can only interpret it.

The decision comes as a big disappointment to the LGBTIQIA+ community and their allies. People aren’t impressed. Here are some opinions on social media:

In September 2018, the Supreme Court decriminalised same-sex relationships between consenting adults. However, five years after the historic judgement, acknowledging their constitutional right to marry remains a dream.