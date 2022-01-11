Movies, TV shows or even ads, give us a sanitised version of the treatment that marginalised communities get in our society. The reality is far from it, where discrimination prevails on every level. Highlighting one such incident, a Twitter user, Shalin Maria Lawrence, shared a post regarding a stall run by a transgender.

Lawrence, who is a writer and social activist, claims that the stall owned by Shaina Banu is being discriminated against. She also went on to request fellow users on the micro-blogging website to spread the word and support the owner.

This food stall is run by transgender friend Shaina Banu near the second gate of the Madras school of social work in Egmore. The stall is being discriminated and people are not visiting much as it is run by transgenders.

Request twitter fam to support the cause,spread the word . pic.twitter.com/RLlKPaiSLF — Shalin Maria Lawrence (@TheBluePen25) January 10, 2022

As per a follow-up tweet, the concern is with the passing crowd and not the college students. The Transgender Tasty Hut was established right outside the Madras School Of Social Work and inaugurated in March 2021.

I don't think colleges were operational la .Most of the times these stalls are dependent on the outside crowd. — Shalin Maria Lawrence (@TheBluePen25) January 10, 2022

A few videos on YouTube, posted probably by the students of the same college show that Shaina Banu and her business is well-supported by them.

However, a few Twitter users were quite distracted by the fact that the stall name had 'Transgender' mentioned in it. Some even went on to suggest that it might “confuse” people.

Just wanted to ask, why write transgender in front of the shop? Might create confusion as to whether the shop is only for transgenders.

What's the need for that? Let the name be like every other shop. — Liz Ninan-Farmers💖 (@liz_ninan) January 10, 2022

And that was followed by another user explaining it to them like a 5-year-old.

Why not write transgender?!? If people can write the name of their communities, Bengalis, Madeas tiffin, etc, why can’t a transgender person proudly proclaim their identity in their store?! Kentucky Fried Chicken isn’t only for people in Kentucky — Devlina ‏‎دیولینا (@AarKiBolboBolo) January 11, 2022

Also, a valid point was made on how that could be empowering for the individual as well as the community.

writing transgender because one shouldn't be ashamed of it, thats one way of accepting the fact and is self empowering.



if writing Gender in the form is justified so is writing on the ad.



just sharing my thought. — Shanu Hansdak' (@ShanuHansdak) January 11, 2022

On the other hand, some came in support as the Twitter user requested for.

Please post address.



I will send my company employees there on a regular basis. — 𝓔𝓶𝓸𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓑𝓱𝓪𝓴𝓽 (@EmotionalBhakt) January 10, 2022

It takes courage to opt for out of the box thinking and converting it into reality..



These entrepreneurs needs encouragement and support .. would try to amplify max.. 🙏🙏👍👍#Egmore #Transgenders #FoodStall — Sourabh Mishra (@iSourabhMishra) January 10, 2022

Will surely visit this place when i go around that area.



They just need to en sure tasty food to shatter this discrimination. — முரளி (@Mandy200578) January 10, 2022

While we click on likes and retweets as a way to show support, looking around us and taking a step towards change is also absolutely needed.