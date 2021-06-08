In a progressive and landmark judgement, the Madras HC has issued guidelines for the protection of LGBTQ+ community by the state and police.

Justice Anand Venkatesh, who pronounced the judgement as a single judge bench, himself underwent psycho-educational sessions to understand same-sex relationships better.

THe guidelines set by him prohibit any attempts to medically 'cure' or change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ+ people. Talking about the need to sensitise society about LGBTQ+ community, he said:

Ignorance is no justification for normalizing any form of discrimination. Educators should reach out to parents, to help sensitize parents on issues of LGBTQIA+ community and gender nonconforming students, to ensure supportive families.

The guidelines put forth by the court also said that if police comes across any case of missing persons involving consenting adults belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, they shall close the complaint without subjecting them to any harassment.

You can read the guidelines in this Instagram post.

The decision and the entire process is being hailed by netizens.

The Madras HC's verdict is one of the first step to stamp out homophobia in India



A straight marriage is supported by society, religion and law.



Madras High Court Judge educates himself of #LGBTQIA+ issues and orders social progressive guidelines.



This brought tears to my eyes... Truely the best thing in my life these days.

Madras HC bans ‘cure’ of sexual orientation, issues guidelines to police to handle LGBTQ cases



This is genuinely a path breaking order. The court not only made sure that directions are passed to various ministries and the court is keeping the matter open to ensure compliance. The directions are wide ranging. Makes me so happy reading this. pic.twitter.com/O0PJhfgbKy — Akhilesh Godi 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇳 (@godisays) June 7, 2021

Fascinating to see a judge lift the veil over judicial neutrality. And to work hard to deconstruct from his own cis-heteropatriarchal upbringing to reach justice. The directions are important too: Take action against those doing 'conversion therapy', sensitise judges, police etc. https://t.co/bl1zHAzTtT — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) June 7, 2021

Significantly, this is not a final judgment. The court has taken on a continuing mandamus to make sure directions are implemented towards structural equality for queer folk. — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) June 7, 2021

"I realized after a 1-on-1 interaction with the Petitioners that it was I (us) who has to set off on a journey of understanding them and accepting them and shed our notions and not they who have to turn themselves inside out to suit our notions of social morality and tradition." https://t.co/JDRqdVUdJ9 — arundhatikatju अरुंधति काटजू (@arundhatikatju) June 7, 2021

This is such positive news. We have a long way to go from here but this step by the Madras HC will pave the way.