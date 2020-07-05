Slowly but steadily, the transgender community has been getting the recognition it deserves in the country. Another such milestone has been achieved.

In an aim to uplift the transgender community, Zoya Khan from the Vadodara district of Gujarat became the first transgender operator of the Common Service Centre in India.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad shared this great news through a Twitter post where he mentioned how Zoya is trying to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate & give them better opportunities.

Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC work with Tele medicine consultation. Her vision is to support transgender community in making them digitally literate & give them better opportunities. pic.twitter.com/L0P9fnF2JT — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 4, 2020

The Common Service Centre in India (CSC) are access points for delivery of healthcare, social welfare schemes, essential public utility services, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from other services in rural and remote areas. Patients can get a consultation through video calls as a part of this service.