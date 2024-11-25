Abhishek Bachchan is back on the silver screen with I Want to Talk, a Shoojit Sircar directorial that dropped on November 22, 2024. The film is a heartfelt family drama where he plays Arjun, a man grappling with a serious illness and an equally complicated relationship with his moody daughter. Alongside him are Ahilya Bamroo and the legendary Johnny Lever, adding depth and humor to this slice-of-life tale.

But Abhishek Bachchan isn’t just about his film career. With a Bollywood legacy and 24 years of acting under his belt, the man is also a producer, a businessman, and a proud co-owner of a staggering real estate portfolio alongside his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

the hindu

While Abhishek has an impressive net worth of ₹280 crore, Aishwarya, the queen of Bollywood, holds a jaw-dropping ₹776 crore, as per reports by News18 and CNBC TV18. Together, their financial empire spans properties not just in India but across the globe, with their Dubai villa being a crown jewel.

A Peek Into The Bachchans’ ₹16 Crore Dubai Villa

Nestled in Sanctuary Falls at Jumeirah Golf Estates, their Dubai mansion screams luxury. It’s a part of a posh 97-villa resort-style project, overlooking an 18-hole championship golf course. The villa, priced at ₹16 crore, is everything dreams are made of: a designer kitchen by Scavolini, a Bang & Olufsen home theatre, and a sprawling pool deck.

gq india

gq india

gq india

ADVERTISEMENT

gq india

gq india

gq india

gq india

ADVERTISEMENT

gq india

Oh, and the golf course? It’s not just any golf course. It’s the venue for the DP World Tour Championship. Casual, right?

gq india

gq india

gq india

ADVERTISEMENT

gq india

gq india

gq india

gq india

ADVERTISEMENT

gq india

gq india

Bollywood’s Love Affair With Dubai

Abhishek and Aishwarya aren’t the only ones owning a slice of Dubai luxury. Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and even Anant Ambani have equally breathtaking homes in the UAE. Bollywood and Dubai? That’s a love story we’re here for.

So while Abhishek’s comeback is already making waves, his off-screen life is proof that the Bachchans don’t just live life, they own it, one luxe property at a time.