Love is in the air, and Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff just made us believe in fairytales again! The singer and his longtime partner tied the knot in a dreamy wedding that has us swooning.

After their romantic engagement on October 22, 2023, where Armaan surprised Aashna with a proposal that left her teary-eyed (and with a stunning diamond ring), the couple sealed the deal in a magical ceremony that was nothing short of Pinterest goals.

Aashna ditched the classic red for a peach-hued lehenga that felt like a breath of fresh air. The intricate zari and motif work, paired with an orange dupatta, made her look nothing short of regal. She accessorized like a true queen, with a Kundan-polki choker, emerald accents, and stacked bangles. Oh, and her dewy makeup with smokey brown eyes? Chef’s kiss! But honestly, her million-dollar smile stole the show.

Armaan wasn’t far behind in the style game. He wore a peach sherwani that perfectly complemented Aashna’s bridal outfit. With a matching turban and shawl, the singer looked dapper and absolutely smitten as he performed the wedding rituals. The pictures radiate pure joy, and it’s evident that Armaan couldn’t take his eyes off his bride.

From Proposal To Forever

Earlier, on August 28, 2023, Armaan had proposed to Aashna with a heartfelt song and a diamond ring, proclaiming her as his “forever partner.” The proposal pictures were an emotional rollercoaster, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over how special he made the moment. His caption, “And our forever has only just begun,” pretty much broke the internet.

As they step into this new chapter, Armaan and Aashna have truly set the bar for what “couple goals” mean. Here’s wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness!