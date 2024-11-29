We’ve all heard the story of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, but what if someone actually gave up billions in real life? Meet Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the real-life monk who walked away from a fortune worth ₹40,000 crore.

Yes, the only son of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, Malaysia’s third-richest man, chose spiritual servitude over inheriting his father’s empire.

From Billionaire’s Son to Forest Monk

Ajahn Siripanyo didn’t just grow up in wealth; he was practically born into a real-life royal dynasty. His father owns a telecom empire, satellite companies, and even the defunct Aircel, which once sponsored Chennai Super Kings. Oh, and did we mention his mom is Thai royalty?

But instead of flexing a luxury lifestyle, Siripanyo had other plans. At 18, during a visit to Thailand, he dabbled in monkhood “just for fun.” Well, turns out he liked it so much that he made it permanent. Today, he resides as an abbot in the Dtao Dum Monastery on the Thailand-Myanmar border, living a minimalist life that’s galaxies away from his billionaire background.

A Life of Simplicity (With a Dash of Opulence)

Despite living in a forest, Siripanyo hasn’t entirely disconnected from his old life. As a practicing Buddhist, one of the precepts he follows is honoring familial ties. This means he occasionally meets his father and temporarily embraces the high life. But for the most part, he relies on the generosity of others and remains committed to the monastic lifestyle.

Fluent in eight languages and raised in London, Siripanyo’s unique journey isn’t just a story of wealth renunciation but a modern-day reimagining of Siddhartha’s spiritual awakening.

Why the Internet Can’t Get Over It

In a world obsessed with wealth and luxury, Siripanyo’s choice to trade billions for monk robes feels like a plot twist we didn’t see coming. Sure, we’ll never know what it’s like to inherit a ₹40,000 crore empire, but maybe we can take inspiration from his ability to choose a path of meaning over materialism.

Your move, Ferrari monk!