The Diwali days are back, and the festive spirit has got everyone excited. People are decking up their homes and holding warm get-togethers with their loved ones. However, for many other people, it’ll be welcomed while being away from home in a different city. But fret not, it’s not all a lost cause. Many are still trying to boo away the boredom and homesickness by planning things they can actually do these holidays. Take a look at what some Redditors are up to this Diwali.

1. “Since we have a long Diwali weekend, I don’t want to do random things and waste the chance. I want it to be planned. Here are the options I thought of following: Planning a trip to nearby places; traveling whole Bangalore for 4 days straight; learning something related to work/job; and playing Fortnite the whole week.”

2. “Talking and listening to my mother for 4 whole days. Cannot go and visit her for a lot of reasons so imma just gonna call her and talk and listen to her voice in peace through the holidays.”

3. “Going on a solo road trip to Gokarna.”

4. “Call of Duty BO6 baby!!”

5. “Daily routine for 4 days: Wake up little late, have a good breakfast; spread Democracy on Helldivers 2; start playing Shadow of War and raise my army of orcs; watch a TV series/movie; spread Democracy again with friends; cook a dinner recipe from a saved YouTube video; continue reading Oathbringer from stormlight archive. Sleep.”

6. “Might ask my crush out for a date – well something like a date you know. I don’t wanna be too obvious.”

7. “I’ll order chicken pizza, wings leg bucket, a diet coke pack, and cheesecake. And will watch Netflix and play Wukong. All Set.”

Festivals away from home sure do get tough to enjoy, but let’s try to chin up a bit and use the holidays for perhaps things we’ve procrastinated or always wanted to do for long now. (And people at home right now can also follow suit – no harm there!) Happy Diwali!