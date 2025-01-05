Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th and the last of the Sikh Gurus, was a warrior, a saint, a philosopher, and a poet. He was the son of the 9th Guru, Tegh Bahadur. After becoming Guru at the tender age of 9 years, he devoted all his life to mankind, losing his 4 sons to wars.

You will not find a life that is more sacrificial than Guru Gobind Singh’s. He founded the Sikh warrior clan called Khalsa, introduced the five Ks (the five items that Sikhs are meant to carry at all times) and formalised the Guru Granth Sahib as the Holy text of the Sikhs. Here are 10 important lessons and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji which have been translated from Punjabi:

When the end of my life comes, then I may die fighting in the battlefield.

2. Without the power of devotion they cannot realise the Lord, Though they perform havans, hold yagyas and offer charities. Without the single-minded absorption in the Lord’s name, all the religious rituals are useless.

3. Do not be rash in striking your sword on helpless otherwise the providence will shed your blood

4. When all other methods fail, it is proper to hold the sword in hand.

5. I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have loved, will realize the lord.

6. Take the broom of divine knowledge into thy hands and sweep away the filth of ignorance.

7. God has no marks, no colour, no caste, no ancestors, no form, no complexion, no outline, no costume, and is indescribable.

8. Abandon worldly falsehoods and tobacco-poison.

9. Do not take pride in wealth, youth, and caste.

10. Some are Hindus and others are Muslims; someone is Iliifazi and another an Iman-Shafi but ye recognize all human race as one.

Illustrations by Puneet Gaur & Utkarsh Tyagi