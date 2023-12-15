The thing about life is it keeps giving you lemons. And you won’t make a great lemonade always. Sometimes, you gotta accept the lemonade as is – relishing the sweet moments, gulping the sour lessons.

Not us spilling facts, but as exciting as adulting looked to our teen selves, it’s pretty hard. We don’t always have the money, the clarity, the connections, the resources, and a lot of times we feel as if we’re doomed. By the time we hit 25, a lot of our most miserable experiences have become life’s most important lessons.

In this regard, we have Redditors, over 25 years of age, from the renowned r/AskReddit community discussing the harshest life lesson they have learned so far. And the answers are worth speculating:

1. “You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they already don’t appreciate.”

– UnfitDiscord

2. “No one is going to save you. You have to save yourself.”

– thebaddestgoodperson

3. “You’re going to have regrets. Things you didn’t do as well as you could have. Things you did that you didn’t mean to do. Things you didn’t do that you wanted to do. Don’t waste the present dwelling on the past.”

– spatulador

4. “That life can take a loved one at any time so cherish those you love, make time for family and friends, and tell people you love them often.”

– CheddarCheeseCheetah

5. “There will be people who just don’t like you, who might even detest you. And you will never find out why. They might have even been people you considered friends just yesterday.”

– limbodog

6. “Sometimes the problem is you.”

– PersonMcNugget

7. “There are some truly fucked up people that live and breathe to fuck over other people.”

– shaqdeezl

8. “Take care of your fucking teeth. Nobody told me that fillings eventually have to be replaced and you’ll be paying for that cavity again in 10 years, and then again after another 10 years, and so on. This is not the harshest life lesson I’ve ever learned but it is potentially the most expensive.”

– pahobee

9. “I’m 35 and the harshest lesson I learned is that life sucks sometimes. You think you have everything figured out, but then something bad happens and throws your whole plan off track. It’s important to be flexible and not take things for granted cause shit can hit the fan real quick.”

– hanoonamenhs

10. “I’d have to say that you can’t keep everyone happy. At some point, you have to let down/upset/anger someone.”

– dannybhoy295

11. “The world doesn’t give a fuck about you. Despite all of the disadvantages you are handed in life, it is up to you to fight for your goals. People will hold you back and sometimes you need to make hard choices.”

– wye_naught

12. “Do not stay in one job for more than a few years unless you are being promoted appropriately and given raises appropriately.”

– earth_resident_yep

13. “Just because they’re your family, doesn’t mean you need to have them in your life if they are narcissistic and toxic.”

– Funpheebs20

14. “Getting married/having a partner is not the end-all, be-all of life.”

– SharlaRoo

No, we didn’t mean to ruin your mood. But as they say – that’s life!