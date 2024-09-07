When it comes to paying taxes, these Indian celebrities aren’t just in the spotlight for their movies, sports, or music, they’re also leading the pack with their hefty contributions to the nation’s treasury. The financial year 2024 has seen some seriously impressive figures from our favorite stars, proving that giving back is a major part of their superstar status.

So, who’s topping the list of the highest tax-paying Indian celebs for FY24? Let’s dive into the dazzling numbers:

1. Shah Rukh Khan – Rs 92 Crore

telegraph india

King Khan reigns supreme as the highest tax-paying celeb of the year. With a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes, Shah Rukh Khan continues to show that his generosity goes beyond the silver screen. His contributions are a testament to his commitment not just to cinema, but to the nation as well. Talk about a superstar with a superstar heart!

2. Thalapathy Vijay – Rs 80 Crore

newsmeter

Down south, Thalapathy Vijay is not just the king of Tamil cinema but also a top tax titan. With Rs 80 crore paid in taxes, Vijay’s financial footprint is as impressive as his cinematic one. His dedication to his craft and country makes him a true hero in every sense.

3. Salman Khan – Rs 75 Crore

wikipedia

Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan, is making headlines not just for his blockbuster hits but also for his substantial tax contributions. With Rs 75 crore in taxes, Salman’s generosity reflects his larger-than-life persona. Whether on-screen or off, he’s always in the news for the right reasons!

4. Amitabh Bachchan – Rs 71 Crore

leader biography

The Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, is a legend in every aspect, including his tax payments. With Rs 71 crore shelled out, his contribution is as monumental as his career. Bachchan’s legacy is not just in his iconic roles but also in his commitment to the nation’s growth.

5. Virat Kohli – Rs 66 Crore

business standard

Cricket’s biggest superstar, Virat Kohli, is also a major player in the tax game. Paying Rs 66 crore, Kohli’s contributions reflect his success on and off the field. His dedication to cricket and his role as a responsible citizen makes him a champion in all arenas.

6. Ajay Devgn – Rs 42 Crore

bollywood hungama

Ajay Devgn, known for his intense roles and action-packed performances, also takes his financial responsibilities seriously. With Rs 42 crore in taxes, Devgn’s contributions are a significant part of the list, showing that his impact extends beyond just the film industry.

7. MS Dhoni – Rs 38 Crore

business

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni rounds out our list with a solid Rs 38 crore in taxes. Dhoni’s leadership on the field is matched by his commitment to the country off it. His contributions add to his legacy as one of India’s most revered sports icons.

8. Ranbir Kapoor – Rs 36 Crore

miss malini

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is not just winning hearts but also making a substantial impact with his Rs 36 crore tax payment. Kapoor’s financial responsibility adds to his growing list of accolades, proving that he’s a star both on and off the screen.

These celebrities are not only dazzling us with their talents but also setting a shining example with their substantial tax contributions. Their impressive figures show that being a superstar comes with a sense of responsibility and these stars are certainly rising to the occasion. Here’s to celebrating their success and their commitment to giving back!