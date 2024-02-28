I always grew up being strangely nervous about how to support the people I love. As a bit of an introvert, and loner, I’ve always struggled with connecting to people. It’s been a difficult journey to understand how to show up for people with acts of service. And so this thread that we’ve stumbled across where Twitter user @DeeRene_ has shared how we can better support the people we love in more practical ways almost seems godsent.
From discussing how you can cook a meal for a person, to staying on the phone with them so that they feel more at ease, this is a wonderful guide on how to be a better friend/family member etc.
And here’s how people have responded to it:
If I had to set community goals, this would be a part of the handbook to help further the process.