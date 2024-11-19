Mukesh Ambani is redefining what it means to be extra with his gift to son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant on their wedding. We’re talking about a jaw-dropping, ultra-luxurious bungalow in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah that costs a casual ₹640 crore. And no, it’s not just a house, it’s a lifestyle upgrade wrapped in 3,000 square feet of opulence.

We’ve rounded up 33 exclusive photos and videos that offer an intimate look inside the 3,000-square-foot mansion. From the elegant living spaces to the luxurious bedrooms, each frame captures the sheer opulence of this property.

Imagine waking up to the sound of waves crashing on your private beach. That’s right, this mansion boasts a sprawling 70-meter stretch of pristine sand that’s exclusively theirs. Perfect for sunrise yoga sessions or an intimate beachfront soirée.

From bespoke interiors to state-of-the-art amenities, the bungalow screams luxury in every corner.

Love hosting? This bungalow has a massive dining area where the Ambanis can throw lavish dinners or enjoy a quiet family meal with a stunning view of the Arabian Gulf.

The bungalow features 10 bedrooms, each designed to make you feel like royalty. But the indulgence doesn’t stop there.

With a private spa, both indoor and outdoor pools, and a salon, it’s basically a 5-star resort disguised as a home.

Interestingly, this ₹640 crore purchase wasn’t Mukesh Ambani’s only record-breaking deal in Dubai. Just weeks later, he outdid himself by acquiring another Palm Jumeirah property for ₹1,350 crore, setting a new benchmark for luxury buys.

With this breathtaking Dubai bungalow, Anant and Radhika are now living the ultimate dream. And we’re just here binge-watching these stunning pictures, wondering when our invite for a beachfront party is coming.