If you thought Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was all about glitz, glam, and girl talk, think again. Shalini Passi, the bold art collector who shook up Season 3 with her unapologetic style and sass, also gave us a peek into her family life, introducing her son Robin Passi.

And trust us, Robin’s life is the stuff of modern-day royal intrigue, a blend of luxury, adventure, and some serious Bollywood connections.

Robin Passi, born in 1997, is not just your regular 20-something. He’s the sole heir to the Pasco Group, a North Indian automobile powerhouse with a turnover reportedly hitting ₹2,690 crore in recent years. With his father, Sanjay Passi, at the helm of the family business, Robin grew up with the expectations that come with such an empire. But he’s not just about boardrooms and business meetings. His Instagram is proof of a life well-lived, with 18.1k followers getting glimpses of his adrenaline-filled escapades, from skydiving to jet-skiing, skiing to motorbiking. Clearly, Robin inherited his mother’s adventurous streak, and he’s not shy about sharing it.

And then, of course, there’s his Bollywood connection. Robin is a University of Southern California alum, where he became fast friends with Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son. The two reportedly graduated in the same year, and their families go way back. In fact, SRK and Robin’s father, Sanjay, were classmates. Robin’s connection to the Khans doesn’t end there; he’s also friends with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, making him part of Bollywood’s new-age social circle.

But despite the extravagance and the high-profile connections, Robin has a down-to-earth bond with his family. His mother Shalini, who had him at just 20, describes their relationship as sibling-like. She’s openly shared stories of taking him on wild adventures, from ice-skating to Disneyland thrill rides, revealing that for years, Robin called her by her name rather than “Mom.”

Beyond the lifestyle snapshots and luxury mansions, Robin’s story is about carving his path amidst immense legacy and family expectations. While he’s likely to take over the Pasco Group someday, for now, he’s embracing life with a thrill-seeking spirit that’s both relatable and enviable.

In a world that often pushes people into boxes, Robin Passi seems to be finding joy in breaking out of them, one jet ski, one skydive, and one star-studded party at a time.