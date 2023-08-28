One of the best things a parent can do is encourage their child when they’re going through a rough patch. Especially when it comes to studies. And to be honest, it’s quite rare, to see Indian parents support their children during studies. Which is why this picture posted by @zaibannn of her failed school tests where her mother has left encouraging comments is so, so adorable. Take a look:
And, of course, people love how sweet this gesture is, and have shared their thoughts and feelings about it as well:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, I grew up crying while learning math from my sister.
Top picks for you
EntertainmentAaliyah Jain3 days ago | 4 min read