One of the best things a parent can do is encourage their child when they’re going through a rough patch. Especially when it comes to studies. And to be honest, it’s quite rare, to see Indian parents support their children during studies. Which is why this picture posted by @zaibannn of her failed school tests where her mother has left encouraging comments is so, so adorable. Take a look:

found my grade 6 math notebook and love how precious mother was signing every bad test with an encouraging note for me! pic.twitter.com/AEJc3tUQon — zainab (Taylor’s version) (@zaibannn) August 25, 2023

And, of course, people love how sweet this gesture is, and have shared their thoughts and feelings about it as well:

This made my day ❤️

Thanks sooo much for sharing 😊 https://t.co/0G6FSyUHzA — Iris (@IrisBarryAllen) August 26, 2023

There are parents like this? Or is this staged? https://t.co/6XJzCf82x5 — Shayk🪁🌳🚉🚴🏽🏙🏎 (@shaykshack) August 25, 2023

this will be ME AS A PARENT https://t.co/kFK7PvzfUL — ☆ (@jiminthicbootay) August 27, 2023

Pls this made my day 🥺💕 https://t.co/AVGPwbsbHX — kitkat 🌸 (@itsaykari) August 26, 2023

In another part of the country, I was getting whooped in the passenger seat by my dad for not reading Urdu signs correctly as he drove by them (I was terrible in Urdu) https://t.co/2vCDD9GJiZ — never-ending character development arc mei hu (@doodsoda420) August 26, 2023

this is so cute I’m sobbing https://t.co/YnIgaGpmd8 — yumnah (@yaaryumnahh) August 26, 2023

i wish i had such encouraging parents lol https://t.co/hWl6vb0Pbb — Kiu⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@yoonsiekook) August 26, 2023

reminded me of how my mom used to sign with "scold her" if i got anything less than a 9/10 https://t.co/904uIUvne1 — vani (@STATE0FIVY) August 26, 2023

"it is so courageous to own this result" ?&(-(- https://t.co/sBSPR3jQiW — e (@circespells) August 25, 2023

oh my god love this so much https://t.co/QOPEJYc7Yw — jungkook romanticism⁷ (@smeraldoswan) August 26, 2023

May Allah have mercy on our mothers. Ameen. https://t.co/vi9t7OyLIo — حکومت پاکستان اپنے 2000 روپے (@OmerAliBhatti1) August 26, 2023

sobbing so hard this is so cute https://t.co/DhKYy5QGLo — ًًnia⁷ (@yoonchaand) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile, I grew up crying while learning math from my sister.