Life has a way of humbling us. This isn’t about going from being arrogant to being humble, this is about having unrealistic expectations from the world and the people around us. As we grow older, life grounds us into reality. This entire process includes us admitting difficult things to ourselves. From accepting that the closest people to us might not actually have our best interest to that you yourself might be the problem. Right? That’s just what becoming an adult means. And the comments on a Tweet by @em_Lazzy asking people the hardest thing they’ve had to admit to themselves is pretty much a testament to this.
Realizing that not every dream fits into the reality I live in was a tough pill to swallow. It paved the way for focusing on achievable goals, making room for unexpected growth and strength.— positivity moon (@arrtnem) February 5, 2024
i wouldn’t have went through half of the shit i went through if i had just said NO— Lua Dipa (@iiqrastic) February 5, 2024
That I had a drinking problem …— Himothy Duncan (@cityyboydp415) February 6, 2024
That I’m friends with a few people, but nobody’s best friend— Miss Pearl Grey 🫖 (RN) (@MsPearlGrey) February 5, 2024
I’m the problem— Gabrielle Barnhill (@thecurlygirlgab) February 6, 2024
That I'm shit with money.— Jade J. (@J8Jemison) February 6, 2024
Without a system in place???? If it's there, I will spend it.
Out of sight, out of easy reach = unable to spend.
I’m not where I wanted to be in life by this age, but it’s not like I’m not even trying.— prudence👸🏽 (@gorgeous_pru) February 6, 2024
That I am a victim and that isn't an indictment on me as a person and that I have to accept that I won't get justice but still have to do the work to heal myself.— The Mighty P! 🍉 (@TheMightiestP) February 6, 2024
