Life has a way of humbling us. This isn’t about going from being arrogant to being humble, this is about having unrealistic expectations from the world and the people around us. As we grow older, life grounds us into reality. This entire process includes us admitting difficult things to ourselves. From accepting that the closest people to us might not actually have our best interest to that you yourself might be the problem. Right? That’s just what becoming an adult means. And the comments on a Tweet by @em_Lazzy asking people the hardest thing they’ve had to admit to themselves is pretty much a testament to this.