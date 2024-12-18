It’s official..Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s spin wizard and a nightmare for batters worldwide, has decided to hang up his boots on the international cricket stage. The announcement came right after the Gabba Test in Australia, which ended in a draw, leaving fans teary-eyed and reminiscing about his stellar career.

While the man himself wasn’t in the playing XI, he made sure to end his chapter with a bang at a post-match press conference.

Ashwin, who is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests (just behind Anil Kumble), didn’t shy away from sharing his future plans. “This will be my last year as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level,” he declared, hinting at his continued love for the game. “I feel there’s a little bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I’d like to express that in club-level cricket,” he added. That’s Ashwin for you, graceful, humble, and never truly stepping away from the pitch.

From Chennai to Cricket Stardom

Ashwin’s records are the stuff of legends. With a jaw-dropping 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24, he’s second only to Kumble’s 619 wickets. And if you thought that’s all, let’s not forget his batting chops: 3,503 runs, six centuries, and 14 fifties. Talk about a true all-rounder!

The spin maestro also holds the joint record for the most Player-of-the-Series awards in Tests (11), a feat shared with the Sri Lankan legend, Muthiah Muralidaran. No wonder he’s considered one of the greatest to ever don the Indian jersey.

Ashwin’s Net Worth & IPL Hustle

As of 2024, Ashwin’s net worth is a whopping ₹132 crore ($16 million). A significant chunk of this comes from his BCCI salary, IPL contracts, and brand endorsements. Speaking of IPL, Ashwin has been around since the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) days in 2008, dazzling everyone with his carrom balls. Over the years, he’s played for Rising Pune Supergiants, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and most recently, Rajasthan Royals. But guess what? He’s coming back home. CSK snapped him up for ₹9.75 crore for the 2025 IPL season. Nostalgia, much?

Off the pitch, Ashwin’s endorsements range from Zoomcar and Myntra to Bombay Shaving Company and Oppo, reportedly charging ₹4.5-5 crore per deal. Not bad, right?

Living the Luxe Life

With all that success comes a lifestyle most of us dream of. Ashwin owns a lavish house in Chennai, where he lives with his wife, Prithi Ashwin, and their two daughters. His car collection screams luxury too, featuring a Rolls-Royce worth ₹6 crore and an Audi Q7 valued at ₹93 lakh.

Retirement? More like thriving!