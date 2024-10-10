The nation lost a legend on 9th October 2024 as renowned industrialist Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai at the age of 86. His contributions to Indian industry, philanthropy, and leadership have left an indelible mark on generations. Known for his humility and simple lifestyle, Ratan Tata was much more than just a business icon, he was a beacon of inspiration for millions.

His body has been kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point, where people can pay their last respects from 10 am to 4 pm today. Later in the evening, the cremation will take place at Worli.

A Life Shaped by Resilience and Vision

Born in 1937, Ratan Tata’s early years were shaped by adversity. After his parents’ separation in 1948, he was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata. Over the decades, he built a legacy not just as a business leader but as a visionary who always put people above profits.

Ratan Tata’s humility and forward-thinking approach to business won him the hearts of many. From his fearless acquisitions of international brands like Jaguar Land Rover to his commitment to giving back to society, he was a true pioneer.

As the country mourns this colossal loss, let’s remember him through some of his rare pics that capture key moments of his remarkable journey, inspiring generations to come:

1. Ratan Tata during his time at Cornell University

2. Ratan Tata during his young days.

3. A rare picture of a much younger Ratan Tata with two more generations of the Tata family.

4. Ratan Tata with his friend during college days

5. Many of you would not know that he is a trained pilot with a pilot license to boot. He’s even flown in IAF Sukhois.

6. Ratan Tata looking quite handsome during his college days.

7. Ratan Tata during the roll out of Tata Indica

8. It looks like a picture taken at the shop floor of TELCO. It is with his father JRD Tata.

9. This picture was posted by him on his Instagram account. He captioned it as, “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy).”

10. Ratan Tata and JRD at manufacturing facilities for B1B bomber

Ratan Tata’s legacy will continue to inspire and shape future generations. While he may no longer be with us, his vision, values, and unshakeable integrity will live on. As we bid farewell to a titan, we remember him through his pictures, his life journey, and through his words.