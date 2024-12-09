When it comes to luxury real estate, India’s property market just got a big, glitzy upgrade. A penthouse at DLF’s Camellias in Gurugram was sold for a jaw-dropping ₹190 crore, setting a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living in the country.

This is not just about square footage; it’s about making a statement. And if you think this is just another real estate deal, think again, this transaction screams ‘Billionaires only!’

Who’s Behind The Deal?

The buyer of this opulent address is Rishi Parti, a tech entrepreneur and angel investor who clearly knows how to make waves. At 47, Parti is the founder and Managing Director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, a company that specializes in logistics and digital transformation solutions. He’s also a director in companies like Find My Stay Pvt Ltd and Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd, making him a big name in tech and investments.

Oh, and did we mention it? Parti’s company, which he co-founded at just 24, operates across 15 countries and employs over 150 people. Clearly, luxury living is just another milestone in this man’s already glittering journey.

DLF’s Camellias; Not Just A Building, A Lifestyle

The Camellias isn’t your regular high-rise; it’s an address of dreams for the ultra-rich. Located in the prime Golf Course Road area, this residential project boasts massive penthouses, breathtaking views, and every amenity you can imagine, spa, private elevators, and sprawling green spaces included. It’s practically a country club disguised as a home.

Why Gurugram?

You might think the glitz of Altamount Road in Mumbai or the regal charm of Lutyens’ Delhi would dominate India’s luxury real estate market. But Gurugram’s Golf Course Road is the rising star. Dubbed “North India’s Billionaires’ Row,” it’s quickly becoming the go-to destination for India’s elite. Experts even predict it could rival New York’s Billionaires’ Row or London’s Mayfair in the near future.

A ₹190 Crore Deal That Redefines Luxury

This sale isn’t just a flex; it’s a testament to Gurugram’s transformation into a global luxury destination. With high-end projects like DLF’s Camellias and The Dahlias, this area is rewriting what it means to live lavishly. From elite investors to globe-trotting business tycoons, everyone is eyeing this part of town.

So, here’s the takeaway. Whether you’re a tech mogul, an investor, or just someone dreaming of hitting it big, Gurugram’s Billionaires’ Row is the place to be. And if ₹190 crore sounds like a lot, just wait, this is only the beginning.