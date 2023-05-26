Suno sabki, karo apne mann ki! If you have witnessed your close ones giving you advice like this, then you are not alone. We often get advised about navigating our lives in the right direction. While some of them have a positive impact on our life choices, others are just unsolicited opinions. So, the best way is to hear them out, but do what you feel is best for you.

A representational image from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

This time, we decided to listen to our community while asking them to share the best advice that they have received in their lives.

ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) quizzed netizens to mention the advices on its Facebook handle. Soon, many of our followers started dropping them in the comment section.

Out of all, we have curated 15 pieces of advice that our readers shared that can help us all:

1. It’s all about the family

Only people who’d remember you worked overtime is your family- James Macwan

Source: Gifer

2. Preparation is the key

Hope for the best but be prepared for the worst. – Deepti Choudhary

Source: Tenor

3. Women = No dependency

Women should be financially independent. – Deboshree Chatterjee

Source: Gifer

4. Value your mental health

To myself…don’t take any advice when it’s a matter of mental peace. – Tandra Chakraborty

Source: Giphy

5. Stop blaming yourself for everything

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t beat yourself up for things that are not in your hands. Give your level best. Be honest. Be humane. – Debasmita Baidya

Source: Tenor

6. Play your life roles at best

Everyone has been assigned a role to play in this play called LIFE. Be it a father, husband, son, wife, daughter and many more… The perfection of life is to play those roles perfectly. – Devvrat Thakur

Source: Gifer

7. God will take care

Have faith in god, everything will work out. – Kamalpreet Kaur

Source: Tenor

8. You will get a second chance

Life gives us a second chance. – Prashant Ujagare

Source: Tenor

9. Compete with yourself

ADVERTISEMENT

Your biggest competition is no one else but ‘YOU’- Abhishek Koirala

Source: Tenor

10. Advice when needed

Don’t give other people advice till they don’t ask for it. – Pratik Dasani

Source: Tenor

11. Don’t be a ‘webaqoof’

Don’t believe everything you see on social media. – Suryodoy Mandal

Source: Tenor

12. Love yourself

Be the heroine of your own life. – Ritu Kulveen

Source: Tenor

13. Let it go

ADVERTISEMENT

Forgive and let go. – Sarthak Mohite

Source: Tenor

14. Spend time with the ones who care

Don’t invest yourself in the wrong people, because when they broke you in pieces, it takes years to come together. – Sangeeta Kuila

Source: Tenor

15. Learn saying ‘No’

Start saying ‘NO.’ – Nilanjan Chakraborty

Source: Make A Gif

What’s the best advice you have received?

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Reddit Users Have Some Good Advice You Should Follow In Your 20s To Avoid Regrets In Your 30s