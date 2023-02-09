Remember Go Goa Gone? Yes, the 2013 Hindi film about a fictional zombie apocalypse spreading across the city after a new drug is distributed at a party? Cut to 2023, HBO had recently released The Last Of Us, the post-apocalyptic drama series showcasing a global pandemic of fungal infection that transforms infected humans into zombies.

So far, The Last Of Us had been gulped like a usual fictional show until the news of a fungal infection spreading across the United States spread like a wildfire.

ADVERTISEMENT A still from The Last Of Us. Source: Collider

Various media reports claim that a fungi named coccidioides, which causes an infection called Valley Fever, has been expanding its geographical range in the US. It may be happening due to rising temperature on the earth, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Here’s what an infectious-disease specialist at the University of Alabama in Birmingham said about fungi in general. Quoting Peter Pappas, the website reported, “As fungi are exposed to more consistent elevated temperatures, there’s a real possibility that certain fungi that were previously harmless suddenly become potential pathogens.”

The fungal infection in The Last Of Us is reportedly inspired by a real group of fungi, Ophiocordyceps, commonly known as zombie-ant fungus. This fungus targets insects, grow through host’s body and control their behaviour to spread the infection in some cases.

Representational image. Source: CNN

ADVERTISEMENT Amid the ongoing debate of whether this fungi can affect humans or not like depicted in the show, some experts have claimed it is not a threat to the mankind in 2023. It is very unlikely” such a jump could occur given the vast differences between human and insect biology, João Araújo, a researcher at the New York Botanical Garden told Forbes.

Here’s what Dr. Sanjay Gupta told CNN about it. “This is not a threat to humans, this is obviously a fiction show,” Gupta said.

Could zombie fungi — like the ones depicted in HBO's "The Last of Us" — take over humans? Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains. https://t.co/IHXzPQONNz pic.twitter.com/TKwZzfivrF — CNN (@CNN) February 8, 2023

As stated above, there is no scientific proof of this fungi affecting humans, however, this coincidence has made people unlock their new fear.

Let’s see how people are reacting to this:

ADVERTISEMENT a fatal fungi spreadin across the US same time we watchin the last of us lol u can’t make this up bro — Abu (@Vejeees) February 4, 2023

The last of us fungi is real?!? pic.twitter.com/DbnosmST4F — Javi🇺🇸🇵🇭 (@afc_javinho) January 18, 2023

I'm not afraid of the zombies in The Last Of Us, I'm afraid of what a newfound cultural fixation on fungi is going to do to vegetarian menus at fancy new American restaurants — Colin Diersing (@cdiersing) February 8, 2023

me and bestie faces when 1960's broadcast guy said "fungi doesnt have a reason to evolve to hotter temperatures…but if the world got slightly warmer…" in the last of us show pic.twitter.com/W8r1OEtq9q — vance (@vancethot) January 18, 2023

I managed to catch a bit of triple j’s Hack where they were talking about fungi infecting us like Last of Us, & the amazing mycologist basically says ‘well…with global warming, fungi are adapting’, and I now have a new fear — Sincerelynotsorry (@sncrlynotsorry) February 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Watching the last of us. I don’t like watching shit like this bc why tf this shit sound plausible?! 🥴 Heating earth, mutating fungi, mindless hosts? Whew. — King P 🫥 (@pacboss_) February 8, 2023

Seeing all those fungi in The Last of Us is just giving me goosebumps. — Senpai 🇦🇷 (@fynnbarr) February 8, 2023

Since I watch The Last of us, I am worried about anything Fungi. pic.twitter.com/O3C15PNsFx — Francois (@AlodiaOils) February 4, 2023

My thoughts so far about “The Last of Us”:

Fungi is not, in fact, a fun guy. 😬😬😬 — Evelyn • Vancouver • FMTY (@EvelynRoseYVR) February 4, 2023

talking about what outfit would you wear if you were in The Last Of Us, meanwhile your landlord hasn’t answered any of your calls about the black stuff growing on your ceiling, babe ur worried about the wrong fungi — frank w a problem (@frankwithaknife) February 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Fungi are not only winning in fiction (the last of us), but are also winning in real life (I'm dandruff ki shikar) — mysteron (@notalgernon) February 4, 2023

The Last of Us got me setting Google alerts for “fungi.” — Helen (@helenthe30th) February 6, 2023

Based on the 2013 video game of the same name, The Last Of Us, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in lead roles. The show, which released in January this year, is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Have you watched the show yet?